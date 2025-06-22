Romantic manicure trend that's going viral now

Beautiful manicure. Photo: Freepik

Elegant, sophisticated, and romantic — that's what the new trend in manicure, "princess nails", is all about. This design has become very popular on social media and has won the hearts of fashionistas with its charm and delicacy.

The new trend: "princess nails"

The "princess nails" trend is gaining immense popularity on social media. Fashionistas who follow fashion trends should definitely pay attention to this manicure. It is not just a cute design, but a wonderful combination of glamor, tenderness, and romance.

Delicate manicure. Photo from Instagram

The main feature of the "princess nails" manicure is pastel shades. Opt for glass gloss, pearlescent, and light shimmer. A delicate pink color complemented by subtle decorations is ideal for this design.

Beautiful manicure. Photo from Instagram

This manicure is suitable for nails of any shape and length, but it is best to combine "princess nails" with an almond shape. This option is perfect for those who are not afraid to be noticed.

Pink manicure. Photo from Instagram

If you prefer modest accents, try short nails. Complement them with a delicate design. This trend will look very feminine and give your hands a neat appearance.

Romantic manicure. Photo from Instagram

"Princess nails" are all about summer romance and lightness. These nails will enhance your look for a date in a cosy restaurant or a leisurely stroll with a friend.

