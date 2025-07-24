Durable and stylish manicure tips that work

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

It's no secret that wearing gel polish for more than three weeks is a bad idea. Nails simply cannot withstand that kind of stress. The polish begins to crack, the corners break, and the manicure loses its aesthetic appeal. However, we discovered some interesting information: which shapes, colors, and coatings help keep nails looking neat for as long as possible. These are not just fashion tips, but real time- and money-savers.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

Advertisement

Which nail shape lasts better than others?

The square shape is still popular, but its practicality is questionable. The corners often break, and the gel often chips off, especially on the index fingers. Oval and almond shapes, however, are considered the most practical. They are less likely to get caught, look more delicate, and require fewer emergency repairs. Even if something goes wrong, it's easier to restyle an oval shape without removing too much material.

Almond shape nails. Photo from Instagram

The best nail coatings

A glossy finish is ideal for those who want their manicure to look fresh for as long as possible. Unlike matte textures, which tend to fade within a week, glossy or glitter coatings maintain a neat appearance even after three weeks. While no polish can slow nail growth, gel applied close to the cuticle helps visually postpone the moment when a touch-up feels necessary.

When it comes to color, nude and light shades are unbeatable in the practicality department — they blend well with regrowth, keeping your nails looking clean even into the fourth week. Alternatively, bold colors can help disguise the cuticle line by drawing attention to the vibrancy of the polish itself.

Nude nails. Photo from Instagram

To make your manicure last longer, avoid placing decorations near the cuticle. These decorations, such as rhinestones, sequins, and monograms, will quickly "move out" with the growth of the nail and ruin the look. However, if the decorations are placed closer to the tip of the nail, the manicure will last longer.

Intresting nail design. Photo from Instagram

So, if you want to save money and visit the salon less often, then choose:

almond or oval shape;

glossy finish;

nude or bright colors;

minimal decor away from the cuticle.

This approach is not only aesthetic, but also really profitable.

Read also:

Red nails rule 2025 — bold, chic and timeless

Fruity nail trend of the Summer 2025 — Cherry nail ideas

Always in fashion — what manicure do wealthy women choose?

Squoval — the most versatile nail shape of Summer 2025