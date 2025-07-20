Summer 2025 key nail color — Aquamarine Angel Mani

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

This season, the beauty world has been captivated by shades reminiscent of water: transparent and fresh with an air of dreaminess. The aquamarine manicure has unexpectedly become the center of attention. Not pale pink, not classic nude, not fuchsia, but blue-green, as if sunlight were breaking through the surface of the sea.

They look expensive, refresh your outfit, and remind you of summer, even on a cool day. Aquamarine nails aren't new — they were popular in the noughties — but they're back in a whole new way: more complex, deeper, and glossier, sometimes with a slight chrome shimmer. It's not just a color anymore, but a entire look.

Celebrity nail technician Tom Bachik, adored by Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez, coined the term "Aquamarine Angel Mani" for this trend. He added a little shine to the delicate color to create the effect of "glazed" nails, like the surface of water on a bright afternoon.

Aquamarine nail art is also popular. Some people draw waves, some draw drops, and some just play with shades — and it all looks easy and modern yet feminine. Even Kylie Jenner has replaced the usual white French tips with a color between baby blue and aquamarine. Honestly, it looks original.

Additionally, an aquamarine manicure perfectly accentuates a tan. So, if you're dreaming of vacation or just want to "feel the summer", start with this color.

In the summer of 2025, it seems that the color of water will finally become a new symbol of beauty: fresh, bright, and desirable.

