Main Fashion Royal manicure — favorite designs of British monarchy

Royal manicure — favorite designs of British monarchy

en
Publication time 2 August 2025 19:45
British royal family manicure styles: from classic nudes to Diana's bold reds
Red manicure. Photo: Freepik

The British royal family is known for its refined and elegant taste. Beauties never tire of discussing the looks of Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. The clothes and jewelry of the royals are distinguished by restraint, as is their manicure.

Novyny.LIVE tells about it in more detail.

Favorite manicure of royal persons

Queen Elizabeth II

For over 30 years, Queen Elizabeth has used the same nail polish. Her favorite was Ballet Slippers by Essie in a soft pink color. It perfectly matched the monarch's restrained and feminine looks. Almost invisible on the nails and always in trend — this shade makes hands look neat and well-groomed. For the queen — an ideal option.

Queen Elizabeth II's manicure
Queen Elizabeth's manicure. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge also prefers natural shades. The manicure on her nails is almost always invisible. She chooses delicate milky colors or a transparent coating. Kate Middleton always appears in public with short nails of a natural shape, which have a gentle and elegant look.

Kate Middleton's manicure
Kate Middleton's manicure. Collage: News.LIVE

Princess Diana

Although bright colors were not typical for the royal family, Princess Diana allowed herself to use them. She often chose a bright red shade for her manicure. At the same time, the Princess of Wales also loved French manicures and delicate milky shades.

Princess Diana's manicure
Princess Diana's manicure. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The manicure of royal persons is the embodiment of elegance and style. It is so perfect that it does not need additional decorations or accents.

Red nails rule 2025 — bold, chic and timeless

