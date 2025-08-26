Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 26 August 2025 16:15
Total Lunar Eclipse in September 2025: which zodiac signs will benefit most
Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

On Sunday, September 7, the world will witness a rare astronomical event: a total lunar eclipse, the longest since 2022. Astrologers are calling it a turning point for many because this period brings powerful energy shifts and karmic influences that can change lives. Some zodiac signs will receive a chance for a rapid breakthrough from the universe and gifts of fate during this time.

Novyny.LIVE tells which of the zodiac signs will be the most lucky and what doors this lunar eclipse in Aquarius will open for them with reference to IndiaTV.

Three zodiac signs that will thrive during September’s eclipse

Gemini

The eclipse will open the door to new opportunities for Gemini. A long-delayed business venture will finally take off. Expect a financial breakthrough in the form of profits, lucrative deals, or an increase in income. Your ideas will be recognized, and Gemini students will excel in their studies and competitions. This is a time of personal growth, confidence, and new victories.

Blood Moon September horoscope - gemini
Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Sagittarius

Sagittarius will experience significant career and spiritual growth. There will be opportunities to travel, learn, and broaden your horizons. Financially, investments will be profitable and material issues will be easier to manage. Your relationships will become more harmonious as your bond with your significant other strengthens through mutual understanding.

Blood Moon September horoscope - sagittarius
Zodiac sign Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com
Capricorn

Capricorns will experience stability and well-deserved recognition. You will find success at work by completing important projects and impressing your bosses. Business owners can expect an increase in profits. It's also a great time for family. You can strengthen your close relationships and lay the groundwork for long-term plans.

Blood Moon September horoscope - capricorn
Capricorn zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

horoscope вересень forecasts Astrology Astrological signs Lunar eclipse
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
