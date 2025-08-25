5 zodiac signs set to shine in the final week of August 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

Although summer 2025 is coming to an end, surprises await some zodiac signs in the last week of August. Astrologers say that the period from August 25 to August 31 could be a turning point in many areas of life, including work, finances, love, and personal development.

Read the Novyny.LIVE forecast to find out which zodiac signs can expect victories and positive changes from August 25–31.

Advertisement

5 zodiac signs set to shine in the final week of August 2025

Taurus

Taurus will experience a real breakthrough in finances this week. You may receive a lucrative offer or discover a new source of income. The efforts that have gone unnoticed until now will finally bear fruit. Astrologers advise you not to be afraid to take risks — your intuition will guide you. You may also meet someone pleasant who will open new doors for you. Be confident, and don't procrastinate on important steps.

Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

The last week of August will bring well-deserved recognition to Leos. You will be in the spotlight, providing a springboard for new achievements. You may receive a promotion or praise from your boss at work. Creatively, you may experience a breakthrough and have new ideas. In relationships, you will experience special harmony as your partner supports your endeavors. Use this time to showcase your talents — the universe will open doors for you!

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

For Virgos, the last days of August will be a time of inner strength. You will be able to solve longstanding problems and find your way out of tricky situations. The stars suggest that now is the time to tie up loose ends so that you can begin a new chapter in September. Expect stability in your finances, as well as warm moments and unexpected pleasures in your relationships. Most importantly, don't be afraid to let go of what is unnecessary; doing so will allow you to embrace new opportunities.

Virgo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

From August 25 to August 31, Sagittarius will experience a surge of inspiration and a desire to move forward. You may gain new perspectives on work or study. You will also meet interesting people who will help you bring your ideas to life. The stars advise you not to sit still, but rather to boldly accept offers, even if they seem risky. Open yourself up to new experiences — they will lead to great success.

Zodiac sign Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

By the end of August, Aquarians will have the opportunity to fulfill a long-held dream. This opportunity may apply to both your work and personal life. Your creativity and non-standard solutions will attract the attention of important people. The week will be especially favorable for travel, making new acquaintances, and self-realization. Trust yourself, and don't doubt your abilities — the outcome will surpass your expectations.

Zodiac sign Aquarius. Photo: freepik.com

Read more:

Best September 2025 dates for haircuts, beauty, and success

September 2025 horoscope — who will become wealthier this month