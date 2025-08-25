September 2025 lunar haircut calendar — best dates for a new style

A girl combs her beautiful hair. Photo: depositphotos.com

September is a time for renewal, a busy pace of life, and the desire to look your best. Many people choose the beginning of autumn to refresh their style or get a new haircut. To ensure the result is not only beautiful but also energetically favorable, astrologers recommend taking the Moon’s influence into account. Its phases affect hair growth, strength, and even mood and well-being. Choosing the right date can help not only to strengthen your hair but also to bring more confidence, harmony, and attractiveness to your life.

Novyny.LIVE has prepared a lunar haircut calendar for September 2025 to help your hair stay shiny and healthy, while keeping you confident and successful.

Moon Phases in September 2025

Waxing Moon — September 1 to 6

— September 1 to 6 Full Moon in Pisces — September 7 at 21:08 Kyiv time

— September 7 at 21:08 Kyiv time Waning Moon — September 8 to 20

— September 8 to 20 New Moon in Virgo — September 21 at 22:54 Kyiv time

— September 21 at 22:54 Kyiv time Waxing Moon — September 22 to 30

— September 22 to 30 Solar Eclipse (partial) — September 21, peak at 22:41 Kyiv time

— September 21, peak at 22:41 Kyiv time Total Lunar Eclipse — night of September 7–8, starting at 18:28 (penumbral phase) and ending at 23:55 Kyiv time

Different phases of the moon. Photo: freepik.com

Lunar haircut calendar for September 2025 — most favorable days

The most favorable dates for haircuts in September 2025 are September 2, 3, 11, 12, 18, 26, 29, and 30.

Getting a haircut on these days promises not only a great look but also a boost of energy and confidence in your own attractiveness. This period is also ideal for cosmetic hair procedures such as coloring, laminating, and perming.

Changing your hairstyle during the waxing moon will help your hair recover faster, become thicker and healthier.

According to astrologers, the end of the month (September 26, 29, and 30) is particularly auspicious, when the energy of the moon supports any updates and gives a sense of inner harmony.

Haircut at a hair salon. Photo: pexels.com

Unfavorable dates for haircuts in September 2025

The worst days for haircuts are September 6, 7, 15, and 21.

On these days, it’s best to avoid experimenting with your hairstyle, as hair may become brittle, dry, or slower to recover after a haircut. Even trimming the ends could have negative effects.

It is especially important to avoid changes on the days of eclipses (September 7 and 21), when the Moon's energy is unstable. These days can lead to irritability and a loss of energy. Getting a haircut during this time can drain your energy, so it’s better to postpone changes until a more harmonious period.

