3 zodiac signs that must take a break this August — horoscope

August promises to be busy and emotional, but not everyone will find the last month of summer a pleasant adventure. Some zodiac signs will be on the verge of emotional and physical exhaustion. Constant business, stress, deadlines, and worries can exhaust even the strongest. Astrologers warn that it is dangerous to ignore fatigue now, because important events are waiting for you, and you need strength for them. If you don't take a break and take care of yourself, you can disrupt your plans and lose inspiration.

Find out which of the zodiac signs should listen to how they feel and not ignore their body signals in the astrological forecast by Novyny.LIVE.

These zodiac signs risk burnout in August 2025

Aries

August is a busy month for you, full of activities and urgent matters. While you started off with lots of ideas and a desire to act, closer to the middle of the month, your energy may drop sharply. You're used to working without breaks, but your body will now signal: "Enough." Constant overloading of the nervous system can lead to apathy and irritability. To avoid this, astrologers advise spending more time outdoors, eliminating unnecessary activities, and allowing yourself at least a few days of silence. Free up your evenings for walks or light yoga to help restore your inner balance.

The zodiac sign of Aries. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

You tend to take on too much responsibility, and August will make this clear. Between work, household chores, and helping others, you're exhausted. By the end of the month, you may experience emotional burnout. The main advice is to not be afraid to delegate. Not every task needs to be done personally, nor does every problem require your immediate intervention. Allow yourself to rest, especially on weekends. Put your phone away, reduce your online communication, and spend time alone. This is not a whim, but a necessity for maintaining your effectiveness.

The zodiac sign Virgo. Photo: Freepik.com

Capricorn

You strive for stability and results. However, this month, you risk becoming trapped in a cycle of constant commitment. August will bring many work-related moments and unexpected tasks, and you will try to do everything perfectly, as always. However, it's important to realize that rest is also part of success. If you ignore your needs, you may experience fatigue and serious health issues. Plan a few days when you can get out of town or change your environment. New experiences and peace of mind will help you recharge.

The zodiac sign Capricorn. Photo: freepik.com

