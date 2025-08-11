Zodiac signs blessed with luck this week — August 11–17 horoscope

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

The week of August 11-17 will be full of exciting events for several zodiac signs. According to astrologers, these lucky individuals will experience financial breakthroughs, romantic confessions, unexpected gifts, and other positive changes. It will be a time when everything goes right and the universe provides a powerful energy boost.

To find out which of the zodiac signs will enjoy an incredible period of luck and success, read on in the astrological forecast by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

4 zodiac signs that will be unstoppably lucky

Leo

This week is your chance to showcase all your talents. You may find success in your career with a new job offer, bonus, or promotion. Don't pass up opportunities, even if they seem risky; fate is on your side. You can expect a pleasant surprise in financial matters and warm meetings and sincere confessions in your personal life.

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Libra

You will feel as if luck is accompanying your every step. From August 11 to 17, you may receive lucrative offers, make new acquaintances, and discover interesting opportunities for growth. Pay special attention to financial decisions — your intuition will guide you. Harmony will prevail in your relationships, and single Libras may meet someone special.

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

Your optimism and courage will be generously rewarded this week. The stars advise you not to sit still. Traveling, taking trips, and making new acquaintances will yield unexpected, pleasant results. You may experience an important victory at work or a personal breakthrough in a project you've been putting off for a long time. Positive changes are also in store for your finances. Astrologers advise you to seize every opportunity, no matter how small, as it could lead to great success.

Zodiac sign Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

This week, you will feel as if the universe has opened the door to a world of pleasant surprises. You will find success in negotiations, creative projects, and personal matters. You may find new sources of income or gain the support of an influential person. Expect romantic moments and warm encounters in your personal life. Don't hesitate to share your ideas — they will resonate with others and yield tangible results.

Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Read more: