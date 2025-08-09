3 zodiac signs destined for happiness and magic this fall — horoscope

Horoscope for three signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

Fall is more than just yellow leaves, cinnamon coffee, and coziness. It's a time of internal changes, new beginnings, and life-altering decisions. Astrologers are hinting that fall 2025 will be a period of significant growth for three zodiac signs. Their energy will be at its peak, their intuition will be sharpened, and events will unfold as if someone above has paved a new route to success for them. Some will experience romantic discoveries, some will rise to new levels in their careers, and some will transform themselves from the inside out.

Novyny.LIVE, with reference to Collective World, tells which zodiac signs will experience real magic, freedom, and inspiration in the fall of 2025.

Who will be the luckiest zodiac signs in fall 2025?

Leo

This fall, Leos will learn to control their energy. This plays into their hands, as new career opportunities, changes in their personal lives, and important acquaintances come easily yet thoughtfully. It's important to act strategically without losing your natural charisma. Your strength lies in your intuition, which will become extremely sharp during this period. You will be able to tell who is lying and who is genuinely enthusiastic.

Scorpio

Scorpios are ruled by the element of fall. Your magic lies in calmness, silence, and the ability to see the essence of things. You will be most energetic, productive, and inspired during this period. Those born under this zodiac sign will enter the season naturally and boldly, with the inner knowledge that the time has come. It will be a time of transformation, regaining control of your life and relationships, and discovering yourself.

Pisces

The time is coming when Pisces will flourish like the brightest fall flower. You will pick up on the signs of the universe with incredible accuracy — through dreams, coincidences, and conversations. You will see what is hidden, and this will lead to happiness. This season will bring inspiration, creativity, meaningful connections, and perhaps even romance. It will help you become more mature, wise, and emotionally stable.

