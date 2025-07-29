Love horoscope: how to attract love in August 2025

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

In August, the universe will open its doors to romance, new friendships, and profound emotions. Powerful cosmic energies will give us a real chance to change our personal lives. However, each zodiac sign needs its own unique key to true love.

Novyny.LIVE shares astrological advice to help you attract love in August.

Choose your zodiac sign to read your astrological forecast for August 2025:

Aries (21 March — 20 April)

Your main asset is energy. In August, be proactive, but don't rush. If you show a little more softness, people will be drawn to your confidence. For you, the formula for love is balancing strength and care.

Taurus (21 April — 21 May)

In August, your voice and tenderness will attract the senses. Talk more and don't be afraid to give or receive compliments and romantic confessions. Words will be your tool of seduction this month.

Gemini (22 May — 21 June)

Your lightness is your strength. However, astrologers advise adding depth this month. Don't be afraid to talk about your feelings; sincerity will make you especially attractive.

Cancer (22 June — 22 July)

Your heart is a treasure. Don't hide it behind armor. If you dare to show your vulnerability, the third month of summer will bring opportunities. Stay open, and love will find you when you least expect it.

Leo (23 July — 21 August)

You naturally attract attention, but this time, it's worth shifting from "bright" to "real". Show that behind the external glamour, there is sincerity. Then, you will receive genuine feelings.

Virgo (22 August — 23 September)

In August, allow your analytical mind to give way to spontaneity. Allow yourself to improvise, and you will meet new people one after another. Love defies logic, and that is its strength.

Libra (23 September — 22 October)

Your composure is charming, but August calls for a bit more passion. Allow yourself to flirt, experiment, and play. You'll be at your most charming when you shed your usual mask of propriety.

Scorpio (23 October — 21 November)

August will be a hot month for you and those around you. This time, however, sexuality should not be your trump card. Show depth and reveal your soul, and you will find more than just passion.

Sagittarius (22 November — 21 December)

Your passion for freedom is a plus, but this month, you should spend some time close to someone. Conversations under the stars and shared dreams will lead you to love.

Capricorn (22 December — 19 January)

Your seriousness is attractive, but it can sometimes be intimidating. This August, try to be more lighthearted. Show that you're not just a reliable partner, but also someone who knows how to enjoy life and love in the moment.

Aquarius (20 January — 18 February)

Your superpower is being unconventional. This summer, however, sincerity and simplicity will attract serious relationships. Don't play a role; be yourself. That's what will charm the right person.

Pisces (19 February — 20 March)

Your intuition is your guide to the world of feelings. In August, it will be especially strong. Listen to your heart and pay attention to the "signs from above", and you will meet someone who will change your life.

