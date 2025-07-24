Money horoscope August 2025 — how to multiply money

Horoscope for all signs of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

August will be the month that opens the door to monetary growth. However, astrologers say that only those who find the right key will be able to take advantage of this opportunity. Furthermore, each zodiac sign has its own formula for financial success.

Read the Novyny.LIVE article on how to attract financial fortune in August for each zodiac sign.

Select your zodiac sign to read the astrological advice for August 2025:

Aries (21 March — 20 April)

The secret to an Aries' success is taking the initiative. Don't wait to be invited — take the first step! It's time to put those ideas you've had for a while into action. The middle of the month is the best time to do this.

Taurus (21 April — 21 May)

August is a month of stability for Taurus. To improve your financial situation, avoid taking risks. Instead, focus on your current source of income. Investing in long-term endeavors, such as education, will be profitable this fall.

Gemini (22 May — 21 June)

The key to financial success is the ability to establish meaningful connections. In August, communicate with people more often. An important meeting or tip could give you the opportunity to grow.

Cancer (22 June — 22 July)

Your path to profit lies in your intuition. Don't ignore your inner voice in August. Financial success lies in emotional calmness. You will make the most money doing things that bring you emotional harmony.

Leo (23 July — 21 August)

If you want to increase your profits, don't hide your talents, skills, and abilities from the world. Don't be afraid to express yourself. Courage and the ability to present yourself without fear will attract money.

Virgo (22 August — 23 September)

August is a time for consistency. To attract financial stability, get your wallet, accounts, and tasks in order. Small debts and forgotten payments can block monetary energy. Review your finances, and your cash flow will improve.

Libra (23 September — 22 October)

Your financial breakthrough will be in harmony with those around you. Profitable deals, new clients, and monetary bonuses await you in the last month of summer where balance and trust reign. Avoid quarrels.

Scorpio (23 October — 21 November)

Sagittarius (22 November — 21 December)

Your income comes from travel, new knowledge, and taking risks. This summer, you will earn money by stepping outside your comfort zone. Sources of income can include online courses, business trips, learning a new language, and trying something new.

Capricorn (22 December — 19 January)

If you've started something, don't give up. Success comes through perseverance. You may find unexpected profits where you have long since given up hope of seeing results.

Aquarius (20 January — 18 February)

Money will come through new formats. Forget the old schemes and look for alternative sources of income. August is a good month for creativity, so now is the time to implement that bold idea you've been having on your mind.

Pieces (19 February — 20 March)

Your strength lies in inspiration. In August, creativity, hobbies, and intuitive pursuits can become profitable. Give yourself permission to be alive rather than "correct". Do what brings you joy.

