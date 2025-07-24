Astrological signs that will get lucky under July's New Moon

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Today, July 24, the New Moon is born in the sky in the sign of Leo, and this is always a big event. Such an astrological moment opens the door to opportunities, inspiration, and surprises. Astrologers say that this time the New Moon not only symbolizes a new stage, but also prepares a real surprise. But not for everyone. Only one astrological sign will be at the center of events — a gift from the Universe awaits him, which can change plans, reveal hidden desires, or even return a lost dream.

Which of the astrological signs will receive a special surprise on the day of the New Moon — find out in the accurate astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE.

Astrological sign to which the New Moon promises a surprise

This astrological moment will be special for those born under the fiery and confident sign of Leo. And it is not surprising, because the New Moon in July will pass precisely in this astrological sign. Your surprise may take the form of a new project, an unexpected meeting, or even a profitable financial offer.

The astrological sign of Leo. Photo: freepik.com

As astrologers note, during this period, subconscious desires gain strength, and intuition works at its maximum. Therefore, those born under Leo will feel a surge of energy and determination.

Right now, the Universe is giving you the green light to make a career breakthrough, change your status, let something new into your life, or even find love. However, it all depends on how ready you are to say "yes" to changes.

Astrologers advise not to refuse spontaneous proposals, even if it seems that the time is inappropriate now. This New Moon is your chance to open a new chapter in life.

