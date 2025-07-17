July 2025 Mercury Retrograde: who will feel it the most

Horoscope for the four signs of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Even the most organized plans can go awry when Mercury goes retrograde. From July 18 to August 11, Mercury will begin moving backward in the sign of Leo, bringing instability to many areas of life. According to astrologers, this period will have a particularly strong impact on four zodiac signs. They will face the biggest challenges.

Novyny.LIVE, with reference to MSN, tells us which zodiac signs will face tremendous pressure during Mercury retrograde.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde July 2025

Taurus

Taurus, this period may bring disruption to your plans related to money, documents, travel, or work. More than anyone else, it's important for you to pay close attention to details and double-check everything. Mercury in retrograde does not forgive negligence. Astrologers advise you to be careful during negotiations and to avoid making hasty decisions or putting off important details.

Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

Mercury retrograde is passing through your sign this time, so you will feel the pressure on all levels. Astrologers warn that you may be misunderstood, criticized, or ignored. It hurts, but it's important not to give up. Adjust your communication strategy; a calm tone and sincerity will be more effective than loud statements. Don't try to prove yourself to everyone; it's better to observe and adapt.

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio

Scorpios may feel pressured in their careers. You may have doubts, feel stagnant, or even want to give up. Mercury indicates that something needs to be revised. Maybe it's outdated ideas that need updating or new projects that are premature. Astrologers advise using this pressure as an opportunity to reassess your priorities.

Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

Business and personal relationships of Aquarians will be at risk. It may seem like people are suddenly "changing the rules of the game," which causes tension. Astrologers advise against remaining silent or throwing accusations. Mercury retrograde creates confusion, so it's important to speak up as clearly as possible. Radical honesty is not conflict, but salvation. Don't be afraid to express your emotions, but do so constructively.

Aquarius zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Also read:

One astrological sign will thrive during Mercury retrograde

These 4 zodiac signs face challenges in Saturn retrograde

Four zodiac signs will open a new chapter of life in mid-July