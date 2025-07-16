Mercury retrograde 2025: who's safe from the chaos?

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Mercury retrograde is a period when most people experience confusion, delays, and emotional tension. But, as astrologers say, retrograde is not stressful for everyone. For one astrological sign, this period will be a real breath of fresh air — a time of harmony, clarity of thought, and inner rejuvenation.

Find out which astrological sign will have the opportunity to find peace of mind during Mercury retrograde in the astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological sign that will find harmony and balance

Mercury retrograde, which begins on July 17 and ends on August 11, will be a period of inner renewal for Pisces. While others are rushing around due to changes in plans and misunderstandings, Pisces will finally be able to slow down and focus on what is most important — themselves.

The astrological sign of Pisces. Photo: freepik.com

The stars suggest that this is the perfect time to restore inner balance, put your thoughts in order, and let go of the unnecessary. This astrological sign will be able to find harmony even in the little things — cleaning, silence, daily rituals that bring you back to the "here and now".

And in silence and solitude, Pisces will be able to hear their own intuition, which during Mercury retrograde will act as a compass and help in all matters.

Astrologers advise Pisces to pay attention to their daily lives: tidy up their closets, sort through old things, and create comfort around themselves. It will help to unclutter not only their space but also their minds. Keeping a diary or taking short notes about their emotions can also be a source of clarity.

