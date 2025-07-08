Mercury retrograde in Leo, 2025: everything you need to know

The influence of Mercury retrograde on a person. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

From July 18 to August 11, 2025, Mercury will retrograde in the fire sign of Leo. Mercury retrograde will challenge our patience, communication, and routines — from relationships to finances and tech. But despite the chaos it brings, this cosmic phase also offers a chance to pause, reflect, and reset. It doesn't have to be a disaster — if you know how to handle it.

Novyny.LIVE, in reference to Astrostyle, explains how Mercury retrograde in Leo will affect our lives, what we should avoid, and how we can attract good luck.

Advertisement

Mercury retrograde in Leo: how it will affect you and what to expect

Mercury retrograde is traditionally associated with delays, confusion, and unexpected difficulties with communication, technology, and paperwork. When this influence is amplified by the energy of Leo, drama and exaggerated emotional responses come to the fore.

Leo is the sign of the stage, pride, and ostentation. This combination tends to lead to impulsive decisions, and a desire to "take the reins" at any cost.

The need to be noticed and recognized becomes more acute, which can provoke conflicts. Situations from the past may resurface, especially ones where you did not feel recognized or were "in the shadows". However, there is good news: this period is conducive to self-observation, reflecting on the past, and making adjustments.

Bright Mercury in retrograde motion. Photo: usatoday.com

What are the complications associated with the Mercury retrograde period?

From July 18 to August 11, this period can disrupt even the most carefully thought-out plans. The most common problems are:

Communication failure: misunderstandings, quarrels, loss of contacts, and unsuccessful negotiations. Technology problems: phones, laptops, and cars can all fail at the most crucial moment. Travel and logistics delays: flights are canceled, documents are lost, and the navigator leads you to the wrong place. Financial losses include unsuccessful deals, unnecessary expenses, and deception or illusions.

The influence of Mercury retrograde on a person. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

What will help you survive the Mercury retrograde period in the Summer of 2025?

Astrologers advise following these simple tips during the summer Mercury retrograde:

Control your emotions and don't react impulsively, especially to provocations. Double-check everything, from letters to tickets. Keep a diary — it will help you comprehend situations objectively. Postpone new beginnings and finish old ones instead.

What not to do during Mercury retrograde in Leo

From July 18 to August 11, you can't:

Enter into deals;

Start new projects;

Start businesses, or change jobs;

Move;

Make drastic changes to your appearance, such as getting a haircut, having plastic surgery, or changing your image;

Buy expensive equipment or cars;

Return to previous relationships: this may be an illusion;

Provoke conflicts: quarrels during this period can have long-term consequences.

The influence of Mercury retrograde on a person. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Mercury retrograde: here’s how to use the energy for good

Although this is a difficult period, there are useful things that can be done:

Finish unfinished business by clearing out old files, documents, and archives. Rethink what is real for you and what is just a "game for others". Accept yourself as you are and don't hide your true self. Learn to pause: don't rush to act, give time for situations to mature. Study the past: this is the perfect time to analyze old mistakes and learn from them.

Read also:

Which astrological sign gets a fateful message on the Full Moon?

Five zodiac signs will be insanely lucky in July 2025

These zodiac signs should plan a vacation for July 2025