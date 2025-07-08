Which astrological sign gets a message from the Universe this Full Moon?

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The Full Moon on July 10, 2025, will be special not only because of its energy but also because of the Moon's position in the sign of Capricorn. This astrological event will awaken in many people the need to put their lives in order, set priorities, and deeply rethink their goals. But for one astrological sign, the Full Moon may become a moment of truth, when the Universe will literally speak and guide them on the right path.

Find out which of the representatives of the zodiac circle will receive a fateful message from the Universe on this Thunderstorm Full Moon on July 10 in the accurate astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological sign that is awaiting a fateful message from the Universe

This Full Moon in Capricorn will bring important news, hints, and enlightenment to those born under the sign of Libra. According to astrologers, the Universe will speak through dreams, sudden insights, unexpected encounters, or even small coincidences.

This Full Moon will activate the sphere of professional growth and personal responsibility for Libras. You may get an idea that will completely change your approach to work or your own development. There may come a moment when you need to make a decision, not always a comfortable one, but a genuine and honest one.

Astrologers also advise paying attention to what or who appears in your life during this period. A new acquaintance, a letter, a message, a phrase from a random passer-by — it could be that very message from the Universe.

What should Libras do on the Full Moon on July 10?

Listen to your intuition — it will be incredibly strong during this period. Set aside time for silence, solitude, or meditation. Analyze the symbols and signs that come to you through dreams, numbers, songs, coincidences, and random people. Finish what has been dragging on for a long time — this will open the door to something new.

