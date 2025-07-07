Luckiest astrological signs this week — check if it's you!

Horoscope for four astrological signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The week of July 7-13, 2025, will bring vivid emotions, unexpected twists and turns, and many opportunities. But a real breakthrough awaits four astrological signs. For them, the Universe is preparing a real breakthrough — in finances, love, or personal growth.

The astrological signs that will have incredible luck this week

Gemini

Astrologers predict a wave of positive changes for Gemini, especially in their personal lives. Starting on Monday, you will feel a surge of energy and optimism. The week is conducive to new acquaintances, light flirting, and reconciliation with those with whom you have had misunderstandings. In finances, a lucrative offer or refund is possible.

Leo

This week will be truly happy for Leos. You will feel inner strength, be able to see your goals clearly, and not be afraid to act decisively. It is a favorable time for presentations, negotiations, appeals to management, or launching projects. People around you will respond to your charisma, so do not hesitate to be proactive.

Scorpio

From July 7 to 15, Scorpios will literally attract good luck like a magnet. The middle of the week will be particularly favorable — during this period, opportunities for career growth or starting a profitable business will open up. Your ability to act strategically and keep your emotions under control will be the key to success. There may also be an important turning point in your romantic relationships, from mere attraction to a serious relationship.

Pisces

For Pisces, this week will be a period of pleasant surprises. You may be offered something you never expected — a job, a trip, a new beginning. The stars favor your openness and dreaminess, which this time are working for you rather than against you. Astrologers recommend trusting your inner voice — it will lead you to success. Don't ignore the small signs of fate — they matter.

