Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes These 4 astrological signs will have a lucky week

These 4 astrological signs will have a lucky week

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 July 2025 10:20
Luckiest astrological signs this week — check if it's you!
Horoscope for four astrological signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The week of July 7-13, 2025, will bring vivid emotions, unexpected twists and turns, and many opportunities. But a real breakthrough awaits four astrological signs. For them, the Universe is preparing a real breakthrough — in finances, love, or personal growth.

Find out which of the astrological signs will experience incredible luck during the week of July 7-13 in the accurate astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

The astrological signs that will have incredible luck this week

Gemini

Astrologers predict a wave of positive changes for Gemini, especially in their personal lives. Starting on Monday, you will feel a surge of energy and optimism. The week is conducive to new acquaintances, light flirting, and reconciliation with those with whom you have had misunderstandings. In finances, a lucrative offer or refund is possible.

 

Which astrological signs will have great luck from July 7-13, 2025 — Gemini
The astrological sign of Gemini. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

This week will be truly happy for Leos. You will feel inner strength, be able to see your goals clearly, and not be afraid to act decisively. It is a favorable time for presentations, negotiations, appeals to management, or launching projects. People around you will respond to your charisma, so do not hesitate to be proactive.

 

Which astrological signs will have great luck from July 7-13, 2025 — Leo
The astrological sign of Leo. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio

From July 7 to 15, Scorpios will literally attract good luck like a magnet. The middle of the week will be particularly favorable — during this period, opportunities for career growth or starting a profitable business will open up. Your ability to act strategically and keep your emotions under control will be the key to success. There may also be an important turning point in your romantic relationships, from mere attraction to a serious relationship.

 

Which astrological signs will have great luck from July 7-13, 2025 — Scorpio
The astrological sign of Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

For Pisces, this week will be a period of pleasant surprises. You may be offered something you never expected — a job, a trip, a new beginning. The stars favor your openness and dreaminess, which this time are working for you rather than against you. Astrologers recommend trusting your inner voice — it will lead you to success. Don't ignore the small signs of fate — they matter.

 

Which astrological signs will have great luck from July 7-13, 2025 — Pisces
The astrological sign of Pisces. Photo: freepik.com

Earlier, we shared which astrological signs the stars advise to go on vacation in July 2025.

As a reminder, we told you which of the astrological signs would have unforgettable moments in the summer of 2025.

We also wrote about which astrological signs would be magnets for money in the second month of summer.

horoscope forecasts Astrology astrological signs luck
Eva Globa - editor
Author
Eva Globa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information