Saturn retrograde 2025 will challenge these four zodiac signs

From July 13 to November 28, 2025, Saturn will be in retrograde under the influence of Aries. This important astrological period is significant because Saturn, the sixth planet from the Sun, symbolizes karma and is considered our celestial tutor. It teaches us self-discipline, patience, and responsibility. As it moves backward, we may face challenges. This will be especially noticeable for the four zodiac signs.

Saturn retrograde will test 4 zodiac signs in 2025

Aries

This period can be a real challenge for Aries. Everything related to personal growth, self-esteem, and leadership will be put to the test. If you've been acting on autopilot or trying to impress others instead of being yourself, now is the time to reevaluate your intentions. During Saturn retrograde, take deliberate actions and be honest with yourself about your goals.

Cancer

During this period, Cancers may find that their career field is especially sensitive. You may feel as if you are not making any progress and that your authority is under threat. Now is not the time for ambitious leaps forward, but rather a time to take a step back and reconsider your professional priorities. From July 13 to November 28, focus on your long-term goals. Don't rush to prove anything to others; prove to yourself that you're on the right track.

Scorpio

Scorpios may have difficulty with everyday affairs, such as routine, health, and work responsibilities. Saturn in retrograde will test the balance of your life. If you're overworking yourself or neglecting your well-being, unexpected setbacks will force you to take care of yourself. Create a clear schedule, learn to delegate, and rest when you're tired.

Pieces

For Pisces, finance and self-esteem are the key topics during Saturn retrograde. You may suddenly realize that your value system needs updating. According to astrologers, it's time to set clear financial goals, reevaluate your spending habits, and learn to recognize your worth beyond money.

