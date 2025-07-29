August 2025 will bring luck to these zodiac signs

Horoscope for six zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

August 2025 promises to be a generous and momentous month for certain zodiac signs. According to astrologers, the influence of the major cosmic players — Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, and the Sun — may bring new sources of income, promotions, or life-changing opportunities to these lucky individuals. This period will be especially favorable for finance and love. Additionally, the Sun entering its own sign of Leo will boost energy, confidence, and success.

Which zodiac signs will experience a wave of happiness in the last month of summer? Novyny.LIVE reports, citing the Hindustan Times.

Money and love await these zodiac signs in August

Taurus

In August, Venus, the ruler of Taurus, will move into Gemini, opening financial doors. You may receive delayed payments or unexpected profits, or simply experience financial stability. Now is a great time for shopping, investing, and planning for the future.

You may experience an unexpected crush or renewed feelings in a relationship. Happiness will be within reach, bringing a sense of inner harmony and confidence in the future.

Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini

You are the luckiest! Two beneficial planets, Venus and Jupiter, are entering your sign at once. This means a breakthrough in your work, career, and creativity. If you've been dreaming of financial growth, August will be your springboard to a new, happy life.

Exciting encounters, flirting, and the beginning of serious relationships are possible. Happiness will come in the form of new dreams coming true right before your eyes.

Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Cancer

August will bring a real breakthrough for Cancers, who are ruled by the Moon. Mercury is currently in this sign, making Cancers more emotional and intuitive. Now is the time to act with your heart.

However, this will not hinder financial growth. You can attract new sources of income if you avoid wasting energy on doubt and deliberation. Romantic encounters, warm conversations, and soul-healing moments await you in love. Happiness can be found in the little things.

Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

In August 2025, the Sun, the main patron of Leos, will enter its native sign. This period brings inner strength, charisma, and great achievements. Money will come easily, and you will be the center of attention. Success is inevitable, but you must not be afraid of your own strength and must take advantage of the opportunities the universe offers.

Happiness will burst into your life in the form of fulfilled desires and increased self-confidence. You will be bright, attractive, and open, which will draw people to you. Expect new acquaintances.

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is under the protection of Jupiter, the planet of luck. In August 2025, your star will shine especially brightly. Success will come unexpectedly and without much effort. You may receive unexpected offers, discover new sources of income, and experience life-changing events. The main task is to seize the moment and believe in yourself. You will experience happiness as inner freedom and inspiration to live life differently.

Sagittarius zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

Like Sagittarius, Pisces are under the patronage of Jupiter. In August, you will have opportunities for professional growth. If you have wanted to change jobs or start your own business, now is the time. The stars only help those who take action, so don't sit idly by.

In love, a new stage may be approaching — someone may start a serious relationship, someone may fall in love, and someone may realize that the right person is already nearby.

Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

