3 zodiac signs will thrive from July 28 to August 3

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

From July 28 to August 3, the coming week opens up a real astrological window of opportunity for us. The waxing moon and strong planetary positions pave the way for a breakthrough, especially for three zodiac signs. The stars have prepared an amazing time of news, achievements, and results for them.

Read the astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE to find out which zodiac signs can expect fantastic success from July 28 to August 3.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs will shine bright this week

Taurus

A period of growth is beginning for Taurus. From July 28 to August 3, you will finally be able to accomplish tasks you've been putting off due to doubt or a lack of resources. Success awaits you in matters related to finance, real estate, major purchases, and investments. Astrologers advise you to listen to your intuition because it is more effective than any business plan at this time. Your calmness, stubbornness, and strategic thinking will be rewarded.

Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

This week will be a real triumph for Leos. Others will see you as a leader, an inspiration, and someone who gets things done. The stars are paving the way for you to fulfill your potential, especially in the areas of creativity, publicity, and love. The important thing is to not sit still, but to act boldly. Now is the time to make a name for yourself through a new project, public appearance, or unexpected confession of feelings.

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Capricorn

For Capricorns, the week of July 28 promises a breakthrough in career growth. If you have been waiting for a promotion, an important response, or a decisive action, now is the time. Your efforts will finally be noticed by the people who can change your situation.

The stars advise you not to be afraid to take on more than you are used to. The most important thing is to not doubt yourself. Confidence will be the key to success this week.

Capricorn zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Read also:

These 4 zodiac signs will thrive financially in August 2025

One zodiac sign gets a full reset in August 2025