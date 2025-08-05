Aquarius Full Moon on August 9, 2025: major turning point for these zodiac signs

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

When the full moon rises in the sky, it feels as though the universe itself is whispering about transformation. The final Full Moon of summer 2025, arriving on August 9 in Aquarius, promises an energetic surge — a powerful mental reset, an awakening of consciousness, and a deep craving for freedom. This lunar event holds the potential to shift the course of life for certain zodiac signs. Ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, this Full Moon will spark fresh ideas, challenge outdated beliefs, and invite us to see the world through a new lens.

Novyny.LIVE reveals which zodiac signs will get an energetic breakthrough during this Full Moon on August 9, with reference to astrologer Marina Scadi.

Major turning point for three zodiac signs

Aquarius

This Full Moon is happening in your sign. If you've been hesitating, doubting yourself, or putting off an important decision, now is the time to act. Uranus entering Gemini will shake up your mental processes and show you where your strengths lie. You'll feel inspired and ready to make changes in your relationships, career, or lifestyle. Step out of the shadows and share your ideas, even if they seem too bold.

Aquarius zodiac signs. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini

Uranus has entered your sign, awakening your intellect and pushing you toward an inner breakthrough. For Gemini, this Full Moon is a breath of fresh air. You will see familiar things from a new angle, free yourself from mental limitations, and break free from whatever has been holding you back. Now is the perfect time to start new projects, learn something radically different, or change your environment dramatically. Communication will be at its peak, so use this time for important negotiations, self-presentation, and establishing long-lasting relationships.

Gemini zodiac signs. Photo: freepik.com

Libra

The August Full Moon will open up an opportunity for Libra to restore balance, especially in relationships. Anything that has been hidden will now come to the surface, not to cause destruction, but to promote healing. An energy of dialogue, honesty, and openness is in the air, and these qualities will help you build stronger foundations with your personal and professional partners. This is also a favorable period for creativity, working on joint projects, and partnerships. Use the power of this Full Moon to free your heart from resentment.

Libra zodiac signs. Photo: freepik.com

