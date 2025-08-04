Horoscope for August 4–10: the luckiest zodiac signs this week

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

A new week in August brings new beginnings, discoveries, and life-changing opportunities — but not for everyone. This time, the universe will favor only five zodiac signs. From August 4 to 10, according to astrologers, the lucky ones will experience life-changing events in finance and love. Some will also have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams.

Discover which signs are favored in this week’s astrology forecast by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

The stars are aligning for these zodiac signs

Aries

This week, Aries will have the green light in all areas. Financial matters will be especially successful — there's a chance you'll receive a large sum of money or sign a lucrative contract. The fiery energy of this sign is in harmony with Mercury's movement, making you convincing, charismatic, and inspired. Don't be afraid to take on big projects; you have all the resources you need to make your plans a reality.

Aries zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini

The new week begins with unexpected but very pleasant news for Gemini. You may receive the answer you've been waiting for or meet someone who will open the door to a whole new world. You will find success in your studies, negotiations, travel, and creative activities. With Uranus, the planet of surprises, in the mix, prepare for pleasant surprises. Give yourself permission to dream and try something new.

Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

Leos will experience a real triumph this week. Your season is in full swing, and the universe is literally pushing you toward victory. You will receive recognition and support, as well as the opportunity to express yourself fully. Pay special attention to August 6 and 8, when the Sun's activity is at its peak and fuels your charisma and determination. You are now able to achieve what seemed unattainable yesterday.

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Libra

Libras can expect rapid success in the financial sector. This could come in the form of debt repayment, a bonus, or a successful project launch. Your diplomacy will increase, too — you can easily reach an agreement with people who were previously difficult to deal with. The planets promote partnerships, so it's worth stepping up your professional networking efforts. Don't be afraid to put a price on your skills — this time, it will definitely be recognized as fair.

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Pieces

For Pisces, the period from August 4 to 10 will bring almost mystical changes. Your intuition will be extremely accurate, so trust it when making decisions. You will find success in areas such as inner transformation, emotional growth, and relationships. Those who have been searching for their purpose will suddenly realize where to go next. Life-changing meetings are possible during the second half of the week. Trust the flow — sometimes life knows best where to lead you.

Pieces zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Read more:

6 zodiac signs that will thrive in August 2025

How to attract true love in August 2025 — zodiac guide

These 4 zodiac signs will thrive financially in August 2025