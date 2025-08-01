When is the August 2025 Full Moon? Energy, rituals and tips

Full moon. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The full moon in August is approaching, and this time it rises in the sign of Aquarius — a symbol of creativity and independence. It will highlight themes of freedom, self-expression, innovation, and reevaluating your life priorities. Hidden emotions, desires, and inner tensions may also come to the surface. According to astrologers, you can navigate this period smoothly and even benefit from it — if you know what to expect.

When is the August 2025 Full Moon?

The full moon will rise in the sky on August 9, 2025, at 3:55 a.m. ET, entering the sign of Aquarius. However, the best time to see it will be after sunset on August 8 and 9, when its bright disk will shine all night, creating a magical atmosphere.

A view of the big moon. Photo: vitotechnology.com

How the Full Moon in Aquarius affects emotions and life

When the Moon is in Aquarius, people feel a strong urge for individuality and a desire to break free from limitations. There's a tendency to think more broadly, challenge norms, and act outside the box. During this time, the contrast between the personal and the collective — as well as between the past and the future — becomes especially pronounced.

It's a good time to let go of old, limiting beliefs; toxic relationships; and fears that hinder development. If you feel stuck, this full moon can provide a sense of renewal.

However, according to Girl and Her Moon, this full moon has a challenging astrological backdrop. Tense aspects between Mars and Saturn, as well as Mars and Neptune, may lead to irritability, exhaustion, and decision-making difficulties. Emotional tension and the tendency toward conflict, anxiety, and impulsivity will increase.

Whatever the case, the Full Moon in Aquarius will encourage us:

Rethink your role in the team.

Reconsider financial independence and values.

End outdated arrangements.

Open up to innovation and teamwork.

Find new ideas in the community or among friends.

Woman looking at the moon. Photo: shutterstock.com

How the Full Moon on August 9 will affect different zodiac signs

The air signs will feel the effects of the full moon on August 9, 2025 especially acutely.

Aquarius : the desire for renewal and inner freedom; decisive life choices.

: the desire for renewal and inner freedom; decisive life choices. Gemini : a new vision of the future and unexpected ideas.

: a new vision of the future and unexpected ideas. Libra: an impulse to change relationships or social roles.

Zodiac signs that can be negatively affected:

Leo;

Taurus;

Scorpio.

They will have to reevaluate their personal boundaries and internal beliefs. Also, they may experience emotional tension and conflict between their personal lives and responsibilities, as well as a desire for distance.

The Full Moon will have a milder impact on Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Pisces compared to Leo, Taurus, and Scorpio. However, it may still stir deeper matters such as health, emotional balance, and spiritual well-being. For some, it will be a time to reconsider boundaries, adjust daily rhythms, revisit habits, or reevaluate core values. Hidden emotions, a need for rest or solitude, and the urge to complete long-dragging tasks may surface.

The influence of the full moon on the signs of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Full Moon on August 9, 2025 — what not to do

Astrologers emphasize that it is strictly forbidden to:

Start new businesses or projects.

Make important decisions.

Sort out relationships.

Have medical operations.

Get a haircut.

Borrow or lend money.

Have loud feasts and overload your body with food.

A full moon is an ending, not a beginning. It is a time for letting go of the past, but not for starting something new.

A woman meditates in front of the moon. Photo: shutterstock.com

Full Moon on August 9, 2025 — what to do

Use this full moon to:

Complete tasks that you have been putting off for a long time.

Clear your space by throwing away excess items that have accumulated.

Meditate, pray, and find inner silence.

Rituals of purification and energy release.

Make personal desires and plans for the future.

Consciously analyze your situation in terms of relationships, work, and values.

