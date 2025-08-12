Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Horoscopes End of Mercury Retrograde — positive change for 5 zodiac signs

End of Mercury Retrograde — positive change for 5 zodiac signs

Publication time 12 August 2025 18:33
Mercury goes direct — horoscope for zodiac signs that enter a lucky new phase
Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

Several zodiac signs will begin a new, happy phase this week. Starting on August 11, Mercury will no longer be in retrograde, and life will begin to improve. The misunderstandings, delays, and strange glitches that have been an annoyance for the past three weeks will disappear. According to astrologers, we will have more clarity of thought, ease of communication, and new opportunities for growth.

With reference to YourTango, Novyny.LIVE shares which zodiac signs will see everything fall into place this week, August 11-17. 

Who will benefit most this week?

Leo

In recent weeks, you may have experienced confusion and communication difficulties. But starting August 11, everything will fall into place. You will have clarity, confidence, and a desire to act. You will be able to promote your ideas, advance your career, and bring your creative ideas to life. Misunderstandings will be a thing of the past, and your inner strength will propel you forward.

horoscope for zodiac signs that enter a lucky new phase - leo
Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Aquarius

Mercury retrograde wreaked havoc on relationships and partnerships. But now, the fog is clearing. You're regaining your mental clarity, and your decisions are becoming clearer. Your relationships will become warmer and clearer, and any misunderstandings can easily be resolved.

horoscope for zodiac signs that enter a lucky new phase - aquarius
Zodiac sign Aquarius. Photo: Freepik.com
Scorpio

Recently, career matters may have slowed down or required excessive effort. Starting August 11, however, the situation will change. You will gain confidence in your professional direction, and your communication with colleagues and management will improve. What seemed like a problem will open up new opportunities.

horoscope for zodiac signs that enter a lucky new phase - scorpio
Zodiac sign Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com
Cancer

Despite the support of Jupiter and Venus, you may have experienced financial delays or a lack of confidence. These are all consequences of Mercury retrograde. However, the situation will stabilize this week, providing clarity in money matters and family affairs. You will feel in control again.

horoscope for zodiac signs that enter a lucky new phase - cancer
Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Virgo

You may have been more reserved and prone to dwelling on the past. But now, with the energy shift, your thinking is clearer and you have a desire to act and communicate. All the ideas born during the retrograde period can now be realized efficiently.

horoscope for zodiac signs that enter a lucky new phase - virgo
Virgo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

You may also be interested in:

horoscope forecasts Astrology Astrological signs Mercury Retrograde
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
