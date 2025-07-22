Mercury retrograde 2025: exes return for two zodiac signs

Horoscope for two signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

Mercury retrograde is often a time when the past resurfaces, especially in matters of love and personal reflection. Between July 18 and August 11, 2025, some may find themselves reconnecting with former partners. For two zodiac signs in particular, the chances of an unexpected reunion are especially high.

According to YourTango, astrologer Maren Altman revealed which signs are most likely to be drawn back into old relationships during this retrograde.

Why Mercury retrograde brings back exes

As the astrologer explained, periods of Mercury retrograde always cause a surge of nostalgia. During this time, we suddenly remember old stories, and we reconnect with old friends and lovers.

Additionally, in 2025, Mercury will be retrograde in the bright and passionate sign of Leo. This means that themes of love, relationships, and emotional expression will be emphasized. This will be further reinforced by the new moon rising in Leo on July 24. Against this backdrop, the two zodiac signs may find themselves in a "let's try again" situation.

The influence of Mercury retrograde. Photo: google.com

Mercury retrograde — exes return for two zodiac signs

Aries

This period will affect Aries' fifth astrological house, which is associated with romance, flirting, and dating. According to the astrologer, this could be an opportunity to reconnect with an ex-partner or even resume a relationship.

It doesn't have to be serious; it's an opportunity to express what has remained unspoken. Thanks to the energy of Leo, you will have the courage to speak from the heart. Maren Altman adds that if fate has brought you and your ex-partner back together, it may be because your story is still not over.

Aries zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

For Aquarius, the conjunction of Mercury retrograde and the New Moon activates the seventh house, which is associated with serious partnerships. This could mean the start of a new alliance or a return to the past. While this is not always a good idea, it depends on how much you and your partner have changed.

The astrologer warns that such relationships may be built on a foundation of old grievances or doubts. It's important to be honest with yourself and your partner. The most important thing right now is communication. Even if you don't get back together, an honest conversation will help you both move on.

Aquarius zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

