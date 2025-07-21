Astrological sign to get a once-in-84-years chance in July

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

By the end of July 2025, one astrological sign will receive a unique opportunity that only comes around once every 84 years. It is all thanks to two planets — Uranus, which is responsible for profound transformations, breakthroughs, and unexpected changes, and Venus, which activates the social sphere, attractiveness, and charisma.

Novyny.LIVE, with reference to YourTango, tells us which of the astrological signs will begin an amazing period that will open a new era and give them the chance to change their whole life.

The astrological sign that will receive a unique opportunity by the end of July 2025

Bright changes await those born under the sign of Gemini. According to astrologer Kimberly Castagna, on 7 July, Uranus, the planet of unexpected changes and inner breakthroughs, entered the sign of Gemini for the first time since the 1940s. It marks the beginning of a seven-year transformation cycle. And although the full effect of the planet will unfold gradually, the first powerful shifts are already being felt.

Why is July so important?

By the end of July 2025, Gemini may already see significant changes thanks to Venus, which is also in this sign. It is the combination of the energies of Uranus and Venus that creates unique conditions for the development, popularity, and improvement of personal and business relationships.

The astrologer emphasizes that your energy now attracts people, you easily make an impression, and any interaction leaves a lasting impression. This period is not just favorable. It is a renewal at a deep level. Uranus destroys outdated ideas, opening up space for a new "me."

Jupiter, which was recently in your sign, has already given you a boost, and now Uranus is expanding those horizons. Additionally, Jupiter has entered Cancer, where it affects the financial sphere. It means that your income may increase, new sources of profit will appear, and opportunities to strengthen your material base will arise. Your task is to take action.

