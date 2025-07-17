Mercury Retrograde in Leo 2025: Which astrological sign will be hit the hardest?

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Mercury Retrograde, which will occur from July 18 to August 11 in the sign of Leo, will be a time of delays, difficult situations, and trials. But it is also a period of rethinking, transformation, and unexpected twists and turns. The changes will be particularly noticeable for one astrological sign.

Read the accurate astrological forecast to find out which of the astrological signs will experience radical changes due to Mercury Retrograde.

Advertisement

The astrological sign that will be caught up in the whirlwind of change

This time, the focus is on Leos. As Mercury Retrograde passes through your sign, the universe will encourage you to pause, review your decisions, and look at life from a new perspective.

The astrological sign of Leo. Photo: freepik.com

As astrologers predict, Leos are facing radical changes in their affairs, relationships, and self-perception. Something from the past will suddenly return.

At the same time, the stars warn that you may be overwhelmed by doubts, delays, and emotional swings, but these are only signals that it is time to renew your life. Avoid impulsive decisions, especially in finances or love. Instead, it is better to think through each step, go into analysis mode, and have deep conversations.

Remember, Mercury Retrograde is not an enemy, but an opportunity. During this period, give yourself time to reassess, complete old tasks, and renew yourself.

Earlier, we told you which astrological sign would find peace of mind in Mercury Retrograde.

As a reminder, we shared which astrological signs would face difficult challenges during Saturn Retrograde.

We also wrote which astrological signs would open a new chapter in their lives in mid-July.