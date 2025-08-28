September 2025 horoscope — which zodiac sign will discover new horizons

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

For one zodiac sign, the first month of autumn will mark a turning point. The eclipse period from September 7 to 21 will trigger profound changes affecting both personal life and career. This will be a time when the Universe removes the old and welcomes the new: a chance to move, changes at work, or even the beginning of a new stage in a relationship.

Which zodiac sign will discover new horizons in September 2025 is explained by astrologer Angela Perl, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

The zodiac sign for which September brings a chance for success and new horizons

According to astrologer Angela Perl, the first month of autumn will be extremely eventful for Gemini. The main influence will come from two eclipses — a lunar eclipse on September 7 and a solar eclipse on September 21. During this time, energy will be at its peak, causing many situations to develop rapidly and unexpectedly. However, it is important to understand that eclipses do not come to take something away, but to guide you toward the right path.

For Gemini, the 4th and 10th houses will be activated. This means that themes of family, home, parents, and residence will closely intertwine with career, goals, and social status. These areas are expected to undergo the most significant transformations.

It is also worth noting Jupiter, which will remain in the second house of finances throughout September. This is one of the best positions for financial matters. Gemini may see new sources of income, financial support, or profitable projects. Gifts, salary increases, and new opportunities for growth are also possible. Expenses may rise, but so will income.

Zodiac sign Gemini. Photo: freepik.com

Important dates in September 2025 for Gemini:

September 2 — Saturn returns to the 10th house of career and status, prompting a review of professional and life goals. This may involve a job change, marriage, divorce, or preparation for a new life stage.

— Saturn returns to the 10th house of career and status, prompting a review of professional and life goals. This may involve a job change, marriage, divorce, or preparation for a new life stage. September 3 — Mercury activates the 4th house. Expect news related to housing, rent, parents, or family.

— Mercury activates the 4th house. Expect news related to housing, rent, parents, or family. September 6 — Uranus turns direct in your sign. This is a time for reassessing plans, relationships, and personal decisions.

— Uranus turns direct in your sign. This is a time for reassessing plans, relationships, and personal decisions. September 7 — The lunar eclipse in the 10th house may bring a career breakthrough, a job change, a promotion, or even a rise in popularity.

— The lunar eclipse in the 10th house may bring a career breakthrough, a job change, a promotion, or even a rise in popularity. September 19 — New acquaintances, romantic trips, or creative ideas.

— New acquaintances, romantic trips, or creative ideas. September 20 — Venus in the 4th house brings harmony to family life, home purchases, and joyful events.

— Venus in the 4th house brings harmony to family life, home purchases, and joyful events. September 21 — The solar eclipse in the 4th house begins a new cycle. This could involve starting a family, the birth of a child, moving, or even emigration.

— The solar eclipse in the 4th house begins a new cycle. This could involve starting a family, the birth of a child, moving, or even emigration. September 23 — A celebration or event that brings a sense of happiness and ease.

Read more:

Four zodiac signs enter their season of love in Fall 2025

Lunar hair coloring calendar for September 2025 — beauty days

September tarot — fateful choice for some zodiac signs