September 2025 lunar hair coloring calendar — best and worst dates

Hairdresser dyeing hair. Photo: freepik.com

September is the perfect time to refresh your look for the new season, update your hair color, or try a new shade. The lunar hair coloring calendar can help you choose the days when results will be most effective and your hair will stay healthy and strong. By following simple recommendations, you can easily avoid unsuccessful experiments and make coloring treatments safe and productive.

Novyny.LIVE shares the September 2025 lunar hair coloring calendar to help you pick the most favorable dates for updating your hair color.

Moon phases in September 2025

Waxing moon — September 1 to 6

— September 1 to 6 Full moon in pisces — September 7 at 9:08 p.m. EST

— September 7 at 9:08 p.m. EST Waning moon — September 8 to 20

— September 8 to 20 New moon in virgo — September 21 at 10:54 p.m. EST

— September 21 at 10:54 p.m. EST Waxing moon — September 22 to 30

— September 22 to 30 Partial solar eclipse — September 21, peak at 10:41 p.m. EST

— September 21, peak at 10:41 p.m. EST Total lunar eclipse — night of September 7–8, begins at 6:28 p.m. EST (penumbral phase) and ends at 11:55 p.m. EST

Phases of the Moon. Photo: freepik.com

Best Days for Hair Coloring in September 2025

The most favorable days for coloring your hair in the first month of autumn are September 4–17.

These dates are ideal for color changes, dyeing, and restorative procedures. Hair quickly absorbs beneficial components, dye is applied evenly, and curls look healthy and shiny.

According to astrologers, the period from September 7 to 17 is especially favorable—color results can be long-lasting, and restorative treatments will be most effective.

Young woman coloring her hair. Photo: depositphotos.com

Lunar hair coloring calendar for September 2025 — unfavorable dates

Dangerous days for hair coloring: September 6, 7, 15, and 21.

On these days, it’s better to avoid drastic changes and experiments with hair dye, chemical treatments, or styling. Hair is more sensitive to heat and chemicals, increasing the risk of split ends and structural damage. It may also become unruly and brittle, and color may apply unevenly.

Young woman at the hairdresser. Photo: freepik.com

Styling and hair care — additional tips for September 2025

Based on the moon phases in September 2025, you can enhance the effects of restorative hair treatments:

Waxing moon (September 1–6): nourishing masks with natural oils, scalp massages, and scrubs — hair actively absorbs nutrients.

Full moon (September 7): avoid aggressive styling, hair dryers, and curling irons; limit yourself to gentle washing and conditioner.

Waning moon (September 8–20): restorative treatments, split-end care, and scalp peeling help strengthen hair.

New moon (September 21): it’s better to let your hair rest; postpone dyeing, chemical perming, or styling.

Waxing moon (September 22–30): a period of active nutrition and restoration, ideal for masks, scalp massages, and starting hair treatment courses.

