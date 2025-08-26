Which zodiac signs will face major decisions in September 2025? The tarot forecast reveals the truth

Tarot card reading. Photo: Midjourney

September 2025 is a month of decisive steps and serious changes. According to Tarot card predictions, the beginning of autumn will compel some zodiac signs to make a fateful choice that will shape the course of their lives. It will be a true challenge, requiring caution and wisdom.

Find out which representatives of the zodiac circle the Tarot cards predict serious changes for in the Novyny.LIVE forecast.

Tarot horoscope for September 2025 — who faces a fateful choice

Aries: Two of Swords

In September, you will face decisions related to your career or personal relationships. The Two of Swords indicates the need to weigh all the pros and cons—and most importantly, not to rush. You should trust your intuition and find a balance between your heart and mind. This autumn month is a time when your choices can determine the course of your future life.

Taurus: The Chariot

Taurus is on the threshold of significant changes that will require quick decisions. The Chariot symbolizes self-confidence and the ability to take control of situations. September 2025 will be a time when your ambition and perseverance help you overcome any obstacles. Tarot advice: don't be afraid to act decisively, but make conscious choices.

Scorpio: Judgment

For Scorpio, September promises discoveries and a re-evaluation of life priorities. The Judgment card reminds us of the importance of responsibility and honesty with ourselves. This is an ideal time to wrap up old matters and make decisions that will shape your future. Listen to your inner voice and avoid rushing to conclusions.

Pisces: Ace of Pentacles

Cancer will have the chance to start something new—in finances, career, or personal life. The Ace of Pentacles predicts new opportunities and successes, but emphasizes the importance of paying attention to details. The first month of autumn will be a time when your choices pave the way to prosperity. The key is to act thoughtfully and make the most of your resources.

