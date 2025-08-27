Fall 2025 horoscope — love and passion await these zodiac signs

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

Fall 2025 is steadily approaching. However, for some zodiac signs, this is no reason to miss summer because the new season promises something special for them. According to astrologers, four signs will experience a period of love, harmony, and inspiration. This applies not only to romantic relationships, but also to friendship and self-love.

Novyny.LIVE tells which four zodiac signs enter their season of love in Fall 2025, according to Glamour.

Who will experience a season of love?

This year's astrological chart speaks for itself. Fall will bring a wave of harmony and tenderness. As the sun moves through Virgo and then Libra, we will feel a greater urge to nurture our relationships and find balance. In fall 2025, Venus and Mars will be in Libra, creating ideal conditions for romance. The solar eclipse on September 21 will further intensify these emotions. While all zodiac signs will experience positive energy, only four will have an explosion of feelings.

Libra — love is in the air

Libra is the main culprit behind this fall's romantic atmosphere. The Sun, Venus, and Mars fill your sign with love and passion. This season will help you let go of old hurts and begin a new chapter in your life. The autumnal equinox on September 22 will bring harmony, and the stars will tell you it's time to focus on your desires and dreams. Love will be everywhere, whether in the form of a new romance, a new stage in a relationship, or a deeper love for yourself.

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces — warm romance and pleasant little things

Pisces will celebrate fall in their own unique way — with hot chocolate, cinnamon, and long evenings snuggled up in bed. It's in this cozy atmosphere that love will gradually bloom. If you're in a relationship, it will reach a new level. If you're single, expect pleasant surprises, such as flirting, making new acquaintances, and feeling like romance is chasing you. This fall will give you more than you expect — the main thing is to keep your heart open.

Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius — deep connections and frank conversations

For Aquarians, fall will start off quietly. However, Pluto's presence in your sign in October will prompt you to reevaluate your relationships. You will realize which relationships are worth strengthening and which ones you should let go of. The more love you give during this period, the more you will receive in return, and every decision you make will bring rewards. Warm conversations, long walks, and even ordinary, friendly gatherings will nourish you as much as romantic adventures this season.

Aquarius zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius — love of life and new horizons

The eclipse season will have a strong influence on Sagittarius. By the end of September, you may feel overwhelmed by the energy and unsure of where to go next. Soon, though, everything will fall into place. Focus on what you love and let go of everything else. This fall will open new doors for you in relationships, work, and your inner world. The important thing is to be mindful of the feelings you allow into your life.

Sagittarius zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

