Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings fortune to these zodiac signs

Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings fortune to these zodiac signs

en
Publication time 28 August 2025 15:39
September 2025 horoscope — who wins big with Saturn retrograde in Pisces
Horoscope for six zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

Thanks to the powerful energy of Saturn retrograde in Pisces, the first month of fall promises to be a special period for many zodiac signs. This planet of discipline and stability will reward those fortunate enough to receive its blessings with new opportunities in their careers, finances, and personal lives. Every step taken in September will matter, and making the right decisions can open the door to happiness and success.

Novyny.LIVE tells which zodiac signs will get the most out of Saturn retrograde in Pisces in September 2025, citing The Times of India.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs blessed by Saturn retrograde

Taurus

September will be a month of gradual but steady growth for Taurus. Saturn retrograde will help you reap the rewards of your previous efforts, whether they be financial opportunities or career achievements. It is important to avoid haste and risky steps. The best strategies are stability, financial discipline, and healthy habits.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings fortune to these zodiac signs -
Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com
Gemini

Geminis will experience an increase in energy related to learning, communication, and creativity. September will be a good month for developing projects related to writing, teaching, or networking. Saturn calls for focus and depth rather than superficiality. Daily reading or journaling will be helpful. Through these activities, Gemini will gain new knowledge, confidence, and well-deserved recognition.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings fortune to these zodiac signs
Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Cancer

A favorable time for finance and inner harmony is opening up for Cancer. Investments, savings, and long-standing businesses will begin to bear fruit. You will have more confidence in your decisions and a more mature attitude toward life. It is worth establishing clear financial habits and learning to defend your personal boundaries. These steps will help Cancers make September a month of real success.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings fortune to these zodiac signs
Zodiac sign Cancer. Photo: freepik.com
Scorpio

Scorpios will experience significant progress in their careers and long-term plans. During this period, promotions, new responsibilities, and well-deserved recognition are possible. The key is to act with honesty, responsibility, and discipline. Having a clear schedule and staying calm will help you achieve even the most ambitious goals.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings fortune to these zodiac signs
Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Capricorn

Those born under the sign of Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, will feel especially supported. September could bring breakthroughs in discipline, health, and long-term planning. Old difficulties may suddenly turn into opportunities. The keys to stability and prosperity will be simplicity, structure, and routine. This is the month when Capricorns will feel like they have real control over their lives.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings fortune to these zodiac signs
Capricorn zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com
Pisces

This month will be a time of spiritual and practical growth for Pisces. Saturn in their sign will act as a mentor, helping them find inner strength and clarity. September will bring a clear understanding of life's path, as well as new allies who will support their development. Maintaining a balance between creativity and discipline and practicing mindfulness will bring harmony and confidence.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings fortune to these zodiac signs
Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Read more:

horoscope September forecasts Astrology Astrological signs Saturn
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information