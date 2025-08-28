September 2025 horoscope — who wins big with Saturn retrograde in Pisces

Horoscope for six zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

Thanks to the powerful energy of Saturn retrograde in Pisces, the first month of fall promises to be a special period for many zodiac signs. This planet of discipline and stability will reward those fortunate enough to receive its blessings with new opportunities in their careers, finances, and personal lives. Every step taken in September will matter, and making the right decisions can open the door to happiness and success.

Novyny.LIVE tells which zodiac signs will get the most out of Saturn retrograde in Pisces in September 2025, citing The Times of India.

Zodiac signs blessed by Saturn retrograde

Taurus

September will be a month of gradual but steady growth for Taurus. Saturn retrograde will help you reap the rewards of your previous efforts, whether they be financial opportunities or career achievements. It is important to avoid haste and risky steps. The best strategies are stability, financial discipline, and healthy habits.

Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Gemini

Geminis will experience an increase in energy related to learning, communication, and creativity. September will be a good month for developing projects related to writing, teaching, or networking. Saturn calls for focus and depth rather than superficiality. Daily reading or journaling will be helpful. Through these activities, Gemini will gain new knowledge, confidence, and well-deserved recognition.

Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Cancer

A favorable time for finance and inner harmony is opening up for Cancer. Investments, savings, and long-standing businesses will begin to bear fruit. You will have more confidence in your decisions and a more mature attitude toward life. It is worth establishing clear financial habits and learning to defend your personal boundaries. These steps will help Cancers make September a month of real success.

Zodiac sign Cancer. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio

Scorpios will experience significant progress in their careers and long-term plans. During this period, promotions, new responsibilities, and well-deserved recognition are possible. The key is to act with honesty, responsibility, and discipline. Having a clear schedule and staying calm will help you achieve even the most ambitious goals.

Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Capricorn

Those born under the sign of Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, will feel especially supported. September could bring breakthroughs in discipline, health, and long-term planning. Old difficulties may suddenly turn into opportunities. The keys to stability and prosperity will be simplicity, structure, and routine. This is the month when Capricorns will feel like they have real control over their lives.

Capricorn zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Pisces

This month will be a time of spiritual and practical growth for Pisces. Saturn in their sign will act as a mentor, helping them find inner strength and clarity. September will bring a clear understanding of life's path, as well as new allies who will support their development. Maintaining a balance between creativity and discipline and practicing mindfulness will bring harmony and confidence.

Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

