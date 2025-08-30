September 2025 brings financial surprises for one zodiac sign — horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

September 2025 won’t be an ordinary month for one zodiac sign. Powerful cosmic shifts — from two eclipses to the retrograde motion of Saturn and Uranus — will trigger major changes in money matters, career growth, and hidden opportunities for wealth.

From new income opportunities to surprising financial changes, the stars point to a transformative month for one sign of the zodiac, according to astrologer Angela Pearl.

A month of wealth awaits one zodiac sign

Those born under the sign of the fiery and ambitious Leo will experience financial surprises at the beginning of fall. According to Angela Pearl, cash flows will increase thanks to the lunar and solar eclipses that will occur in the financial sectors on September 7 and 21. Saturn and Uranus will also begin their retrograde motion during this period. These retrograde planets will help you organize your finances, debts, and joint funds.

Leos should prepare for important financial decisions, major acquisitions, and a potential new source of income. Representatives of this sign will receive more than money; they will also gain a new perspective on their capabilities. September will change your attitude toward wealth and help you embrace large sums that previously seemed unattainable. The key is to be open to change.

Key dates in September for Leos:

September 2: Saturn will return to the eighth house and remain there until mid-February. During this time, Leos may need to address issues related to loans, inheritance, alimony, or shared funds with partners. Large investments or expenses related to the education or treatment of loved ones are possible.

Saturn will return to the eighth house and remain there until mid-February. During this time, Leos may need to address issues related to loans, inheritance, alimony, or shared funds with partners. Large investments or expenses related to the education or treatment of loved ones are possible. September 3-19: New deals, clients, and ideas for making money will arise. Now is a good time for purchases, sales, and financial initiatives.

New deals, clients, and ideas for making money will arise. Now is a good time for purchases, sales, and financial initiatives. September 6: Uranus in the 11th house will begin to move retrograde. Leos will be rethinking their environment, career plans, and work system. Relationships with some people may end, and new allies may come.

Uranus in the 11th house will begin to move retrograde. Leos will be rethinking their environment, career plans, and work system. Relationships with some people may end, and new allies may come. September 7: There is a lunar eclipse in the eighth house. This will clarify matters related to other people's money, loans, inheritance, and partnership finances. You may also undergo an internal transformation or be liberated from addictions.

There is a lunar eclipse in the eighth house. This will clarify matters related to other people's money, loans, inheritance, and partnership finances. You may also undergo an internal transformation or be liberated from addictions. September 19 is a great time for negotiations, acquaintances, and news from relatives.

is a great time for negotiations, acquaintances, and news from relatives. September 20: Venus will bring easy earnings, pleasant purchases, and increased attention from others.

Venus will bring easy earnings, pleasant purchases, and increased attention from others. September 21: There will be a solar eclipse in the second house of money. This could lead to a life-changing friendship or a new business opportunity that will affect your finances; also could increase self-esteem and open up additional sources of income.

There will be a solar eclipse in the second house of money. This could lead to a life-changing friendship or a new business opportunity that will affect your finances; also could increase self-esteem and open up additional sources of income. September 23: Home and family issues may arise, such as moving, renovating, or buying or selling a home. You may also experience conflicts with loved ones over joint expenses.

