Which zodiac sign will face challenges in September 2025 and what to watch out for

September 2025 is full of momentous astrological events capable of turning life upside down. While some zodiac signs will enjoy undeniable luck, others will have to face challenges. True danger, however, looms for one particular zodiac sign. That’s why it’s so important to know what to avoid in order not to fall into a trap of circumstances.

Which zodiac signs should be especially cautious in September 2025, and what to pay attention to — astrologer Angela Pearl shared her forecast on her YouTube channel.

Zodiac sign facing risks in September 2025

According to Angela Pearl’s forecast, the sign expected to face serious challenges is Libra. The main reason is two eclipses occurring on September 7 (lunar) and September 21 (solar). They will create a kind of "corridor of trials," where every decision can shape the future for many years, as the eclipse cycle lasts 18 years.

It is advised to avoid hasty decisions during this eclipse corridor, unnecessary expenses, and neglecting health. However, if approached with caution and discipline, even difficult situations can turn into valuable experiences and opportunities for growth.

Key events and dates in September for Libra:

From September 2: Saturn re-enters the sixth house of work and health. This will prompt Libras to review their lifestyle, including diet, daily routine, and physical activity. It's a good time for medical check-ups or starting treatment. Career changes are also possible — from returning to a previous job to taking a pause to focus on family.

Saturn re-enters the sixth house of work and health. This will prompt Libras to review their lifestyle, including diet, daily routine, and physical activity. It’s a good time for medical check-ups or starting treatment. Career changes are also possible — from returning to a previous job to taking a pause to focus on family. September 3: Mercury activates the twelfth house — a period for reflecting, closing matters, handling documents, or studying.

Mercury activates the twelfth house — a period for reflecting, closing matters, handling documents, or studying. September 6: Uranus turns retrograde in the ninth house and will return to the financial sector in November, reminding about loans, inheritance issues, and joint business matters.

Uranus turns retrograde in the ninth house and will return to the financial sector in November, reminding about loans, inheritance issues, and joint business matters. September 7: The lunar eclipse will affect work and health. Changes in position, team, or even serious medical interventions are possible.

The lunar eclipse will affect work and health. Changes in position, team, or even serious medical interventions are possible. September 20: Venus brings romance into hidden areas of life: secret relationships or long-distance romance may arise.

Venus brings romance into hidden areas of life: secret relationships or long-distance romance may arise. September 21: The solar eclipse begins a new cycle: emigration, remote work, spiritual journeys, or liberation from dependencies.

The solar eclipse begins a new cycle: emigration, remote work, spiritual journeys, or liberation from dependencies. From September 23: Libras’ energy rises — a favorable time for shopping, new deals, and financial opportunities. However, there is a risk of overspending. In relationships, Neptune may create uncertainty, while Jupiter in the career sector opens doors for growth and achievements through summer 2026.

