Which zodiac sign will get the chance to open the door to a new life in September 2025

September 2025 will be a turning point for one zodiac sign in love, relationships, and career. The universe will practically push for change, offering a chance to start life with a clean slate.

Which zodiac sign will get the opportunity to break free from the past and step into the future was revealed by well-known astrologer Angela Pearl on her YouTube channel.

Zodiac sign that will change its fate in September 2025

According to Angela Pearl, Pisces will be the star of the month. This sign will find itself at the center of cosmic events, as both September eclipses are directly linked to their horoscope.

On Sunday, September 7, a lunar eclipse in Pisces will occur, touching on themes of self-identity, new life stages, and personal awareness. During this time, Pisces may feel it’s the moment to assert themselves, step out of the shadows, or start something entirely new.

On September 21, a solar eclipse will take place in the partnership sector. This is a turning point in love and relationships. Some may receive a marriage proposal, others may make decisions about marriage or cohabitation, while for some, it could be a moment of separation or reassessment of important agreements and partnerships.

In September, the universe offers Pisces the opportunity to start fresh: some will let go of the past, while others will open a new chapter in relationships or work. This period will be especially fortunate for those ready to work on themselves and face the future with courage.

Important dates and events for Pisces in September:

September 2 — Saturn re-enters Pisces. This is a time for discipline, self-improvement, reassessing goals, and even changes in appearance.

— Saturn re-enters Pisces. This is a time for discipline, self-improvement, reassessing goals, and even changes in appearance. September 3 — Mercury moves into the seventh house. Expect important news, negotiations, documents, and serious discussions with partners.

— Mercury moves into the seventh house. Expect important news, negotiations, documents, and serious discussions with partners. September 6 — Uranus goes retrograde in the fourth house, which may bring changes related to home life, renovations, or moving.

— Uranus goes retrograde in the fourth house, which may bring changes related to home life, renovations, or moving. September 7–21 — The eclipse corridor continues. Emotions may run high during this period, so astrologers advise avoiding major decisions and waiting for clarity after the 21st.

— The eclipse corridor continues. Emotions may run high during this period, so astrologers advise avoiding major decisions and waiting for clarity after the 21st. From September 21 — A chance opens for new acquaintances, romantic developments, and favorable partnership agreements.

