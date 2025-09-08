Want better focus? Add these 5 foods to your diet

Nutrient-rich foods. Photo: freepik

The brain is a vital organ that controls everything we do. At times, you may feel a lack of energy and focus. Certain foods can help fix this. They are not only good for your physical health but also for your brain — improving memory, thinking, and concentration.

The Times of India write about foods that fuel your mind every day.

Advertisement

The best foods for the brain

Fatty fish

Fatty fish are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. These acids are key components of brain structure. Consuming these fish can improve memory and mood. Additionally, regularly eating oily fish allows the brain to function faster.

Blueberries

Blueberries offer many health benefits. The flavonoids in blueberries act as antioxidants. These antioxidants protect the brain from harmful molecules. Numerous studies show that eating blueberries can slow the aging process of the brain and improve memory.

Blueberries. Photo: Freepik

Nuts and seeds

This is another healthy food. Walnuts, almonds, and pumpkin seeds are full of healthy fats, vitamin E, and minerals. These nutrients protect brain cells from destruction, improving thinking and the ability to absorb new information.

Leafy green vegetables

Vegetables are also very beneficial for brain health. Add spinach, kale, and broccoli to your diet. These vegetables contain vitamins K and E, folate, and beta-carotene. The body uses these nutrients to create the fats needed for the structure of brain cells.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate improves thinking and memory. It also has a positive effect on memory and improves mood and concentration. This product contains flavonoids, which increase blood flow to the brain.

Read more:

What Kate Middleton eats every morning to stay in shape

Eat these foods for glowing, youthful skin