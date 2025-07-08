Forget creams — these foods make your skin silky smooth

A girl is eating sushi. Photo: Freepik

Retinol creams are real stars in the world of skin care. They smooth out wrinkles, fight acne, and help the skin recover from sun damage. But there is one caveat: vitamin A, from which retinol is "derived", works not only externally but also internally — through food.

Which foods can have a positive effect on the skin

So, skin care begins not with cream, but with food. Some foods are rich in vitamin A, the substance that, as we have already mentioned, is responsible for the smoothness, elasticity, and healthy appearance of the skin.

Liver



The most powerful source of vitamin A. Just a small piece once a week is enough to give your skin everything it needs to renew itself.

Carrot



It is not without reason that carrots are said to "make cheeks rosy." They are rich in beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. The skin becomes smoother and less prone to breakouts.

Carrot. Photo: Freepik

Sweet potato (sweetpotato)



A delicious and very healthy alternative to regular potatoes. Sweet potato helps keep skin moisturized and smooth.

Spinach



If you include it in your menu regularly, your skin will look fresher. Especially when combined with a few drops of oil, as it helps the beneficial substances to be absorbed better.

Spinach. Photo: Freepik

Mango

A sweet tropical fruit that is not only delicious but also nourishes the skin from within. After eating it, your face looks as if you have had a good night's sleep.

So, you don't always need expensive products to make your skin glow. Often, all you need to do is make a few changes to your diet and add more color, greens, and healthy vegetables.

