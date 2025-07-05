5 biggest mistakes in skincare — dermatologist explains

A woman applies cream to her face. Photo: Freepik

Even skincare can harm your skin if done incorrectly. Dermatologists have identified five things you should never do if you want to keep your face well-groomed.

This was reported by TSN.

Advertisement

Taboos in skincare

Don't pop pimples

This is the most common mistake. Popping pimples injures the skin and leaves scars. Additionally, this habit can lead to inflammation.

Don't try several new products at once

Don't try all new skincare products at once. This can cause irritation and rashes. Introduce each new product gradually and monitor your skin closely.

Applying cream on the skin. Photo: Freepik

Nail polish

A gel manicure looks beautiful and lasts a long time, but dermatologists advise treating it carefully. The gel can damage the nail plate, so it's important to take breaks between procedures.

Antibiotic ointments

Many people use antibiotic creams for minor injuries. However, some of these creams can cause redness, itching, and rashes. This applies to products containing neomycin.

Abrasive scrubs and hard brushes

These cleansers harm the skin more than they help. They can damage the skin's protective layer, causing micro cracks and accelerating skin aging. This applies to electric brushes, aggressive scrubs, and other similar products.

Also read:

Greasy hair too soon? You'll be surprised why

Trendy pedicure ideas for summer you will love

Dua Lipa's morning routine — beauty secrets of the celebrity