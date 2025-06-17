Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Trendy pedicure ideas for summer you will love

Trendy pedicure ideas for summer you will love

Publication time 19 June 2025 02:15
Top 5 pedicure trends for summer 2025: bold reds, baby-blue, and glossy nude
A girl washes her feet. Photo: Freepik
Top pedicure ideas for summer

Summer is when your feet can finally breathe — and your pedicure becomes a key part of your look. If you’re still unsure which color to go for this season, here are five stylish ideas that won’t disappoint.

Novyny.LIVE has you covered with these fresh picks.

Top pedicure ideas for summer

Oil-slick shine

This look mimics a delicate, glowing sheen — like a drop of oil on the nail. It works best with soft base shades like lilac, sheer pink, or milky white, and gives nails a hydrated, healthy glow.

You will always be in trend with this pedicure
A gentle pedicure. Photo from Instagram

Baby blue skies

A soft sky-blue with a hint of grey, this tone refreshes your look and flatters a summer tan. It’s elegant and luxe, and pairs beautifully with open sandals of any style.

Blue is in trend now
Pedicure in blue color. Photo from Instagram

Classic cherry red

A timeless favorite that’s back in vogue — but this season, it’s all about the deeper reds: think ripe cherry or red wine. These rich tones add sophistication, especially on short nails.

Red color on nails has long been a classic
Manicure and pedicure in red. Photo from Instagram

Caramel beige

This shade feels made for warm weather — soft, creamy, and slightly "edible." It pairs perfectly with nude shoes or white sandals, giving a feminine and breezy vibe.

Caramel shade looks noble on the nails
Caramel color. Photo from Instagram

Glossy nude

Polished nude tones are always a safe and stylish choice. They suit everything, look neat, and can be done even with regular polish at home.

Clear nude with glitter will always be in demand
Nude. Photo from Instagram

Just don’t forget about foot and cuticle care — even the trendiest color won’t help if the nails and skin are neglected.

Previously, we shared the go-to manicure successful women choose for versatility.

We also reported on the chrome nail trend everyone is trying in 2025.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
