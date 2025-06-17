Top 5 pedicure trends for summer 2025: bold reds, baby-blue, and glossy nude

Trendy pedicure ideas for summer you will love
Summer is when your feet can finally breathe — and your pedicure becomes a key part of your look. If you’re still unsure which color to go for this season, here are five stylish ideas that won’t disappoint.
Top pedicure ideas for summer
Oil-slick shine
This look mimics a delicate, glowing sheen — like a drop of oil on the nail. It works best with soft base shades like lilac, sheer pink, or milky white, and gives nails a hydrated, healthy glow.
Baby blue skies
A soft sky-blue with a hint of grey, this tone refreshes your look and flatters a summer tan. It’s elegant and luxe, and pairs beautifully with open sandals of any style.
Classic cherry red
A timeless favorite that’s back in vogue — but this season, it’s all about the deeper reds: think ripe cherry or red wine. These rich tones add sophistication, especially on short nails.
Caramel beige
This shade feels made for warm weather — soft, creamy, and slightly "edible." It pairs perfectly with nude shoes or white sandals, giving a feminine and breezy vibe.
Glossy nude
Polished nude tones are always a safe and stylish choice. They suit everything, look neat, and can be done even with regular polish at home.
Just don’t forget about foot and cuticle care — even the trendiest color won’t help if the nails and skin are neglected.
