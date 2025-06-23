How to fix greasy hair — tips that actually work

A girl with unruly hair. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes, the day after washing your hair, it looks as if you haven't touched shampoo for a week. Sound familiar? This doesn't mean you're doing something wrong. Many people have this characteristic — active sebaceous glands on the scalp. But there is good news: everything can be changed if you know a few simple things.

Why does your hair go greasy?

The scalp has sebaceous glands, which are part of its natural defence system. They secrete oil that helps moisturise the skin and the hair structure itself. But when there is too much oil, and dust, sweat, and poor care are added to the mix, we end up with greasy hair by lunchtime.

Here's what can make the situation worse:

Active training or heat;

Washing your hair too often;

Straight hair — oil spreads faster on it than on wavy hair;

Too nourishing products (masks, oils, conditioners) are applied to the roots;

Unsuitable shampoo.

How to reduce the greasiness of your hair

Proper washing

Wash your hair every other day, not every day. Ideally, wash it 2–3 times a week. It will help your scalp learn to function in a calmer mode.

Choose the right shampoo

Pay attention to the ingredients — look for salicylic acid, zinc, or lemon extracts. They normalise the sebaceous glands. And don't forget about conditioner, but only use it on the length of your hair, not the roots.

Dry shampoo and even baby powder

When time is short and your hair is already shiny, apply dry shampoo or baby powder to the roots. Then simply comb through. For dark hair, you can mix the powder with cocoa — it works ideally.

The right brush

A brush with natural bristles (e.g., boar bristles) not only combs the hair but also evenly distributes oil from the roots along the entire length. It makes the hairstyle look more well-groomed.

Minimal styling

Gels, mousses, and shine sprays are not friends of oily hair. They create a film that "invites" dust and grease even faster. It is better to choose light fluids or not apply anything at all after washing.

