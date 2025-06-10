Hair Folklore: Uncover These Popular Beliefs

A girl is braiding her hair. Photo: Freepik

Have you ever wondered why our grandmothers took such good care of their hair? People have long believed that hair is not just a decoration. It is like a thin thread that connects a person with the forces of the Universe. That's why you have to be careful with it: cut it wrong and something in your life goes wrong.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

In the old days, it was said that beautiful, well-groomed hair brings happiness and prosperity to a person. And every action with hair is like interfering with energy. This is where numerous signs were born. Not everything was allowed to be done, and not everyone was allowed to touch their bangs. Many of those beliefs have survived to this day.

The girl has nice hair. Photo: Freepik

Popular hair signs that are still believed in

Here are some of the most interesting ones:

You can't cut your hair. It is easy to cut not only your length, but also your luck or health. Especially if your life is not going well, it is better to entrust it to another person.

It is easy to cut not only your length, but also your luck or health. Especially if your life is not going well, it is better to entrust it to another person. It is better to get a haircut on the full moon. Then the hair will grow thicker and faster, like grass after rain.

Then the hair will grow thicker and faster, like grass after rain. There is a strange but eerie sign: if the cut hair burns badly, it is a bad sign, as if something is wrong with the person's energy.

if the cut hair burns badly, it is a bad sign, as if something is wrong with the person's energy. It is better not to wash your hair before an important task (for example, an exam). It was believed that this would wash away the mind and good luck.

It was believed that this would wash away the mind and good luck. Didn't comb one strand? It's for the road. Maybe you're going somewhere on business or vacation soon.

Maybe you're going somewhere on business or vacation soon. The hairdresser should be of the same gender. Why? Because a haircut is an exchange of energies. If the hairdresser is of the opposite sex and sympathizes with you too much, it can affect your relationship or even bring confusion to your personal life.

Why? Because a haircut is an exchange of energies. If the hairdresser is of the opposite sex and sympathizes with you too much, it can affect your relationship or even bring confusion to your personal life. A feather in your hair after sleeping? It's like a sign that someone is thinking about you and may have fallen in love with you.

It's like a sign that someone is thinking about you and may have fallen in love with you. Did the wind blow your hair into a nest? They say it's a sign of headaches.

They say it's a sign of headaches. Hair is combed only during the day. In the evening or at night, it is forbidden. Supposedly, then the hair becomes vulnerable.

In the evening or at night, it is forbidden. Supposedly, then the hair becomes vulnerable. Spring rain is not just for flowers. If you get caught in the first warm rain and get your hair wet, it will grow quickly and be strong.

These signs can be taken with humor or respect — the choice is yours. But even if you don't believe in energy, treating your hair with love definitely won't hurt.

