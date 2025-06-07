The most popular myths about hair care — 3 beliefs that don't work

A woman spraying her hair. Photo: Freepik

There are many myths about hair care. Some of them not only have nothing to do with the truth, but can even be harmful.

Myths about hair care

Hair should be combed as often as possible

It is important to understand that any combing damages the hair. Due to this process, the cuticle can be damaged in the form of a section. This is why curls become brittle and dry. Therefore, you should not comb your hair at every opportunity and without it.

Hair gets used to shampoo

Another popular myth is that you need to frequently change your shampoo to prevent your hair from getting used to it. The truth is that a shampoo may simply stop working for you. There can be many reasons for this. For example, sulfate shampoos can dry out your scalp.

Masks and balms are completely different products

Pay attention to the ingredients in the mask and balm. In fact, they contain similar ingredients. They are not radically different treatments. So, you don't need to use both. Choose the one that suits you best.

