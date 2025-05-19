It will ruin your hair — 3 habits that make you look older

A woman combing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Well-groomed hair is about more than just beauty, it's also about age. The most expensive cream won't help if your haircut makes you look 10 years older. Dana Tate, a hairstylist and makeup artist who shares her tips on TikTok, told us which hair care habits make you look older and how to easily fix them.

Common mistakes in hair care

Too dark hair adds years

The first instinct when spotting gray hair is often to cover it up — but be careful with your choice of color. Going too dark for your skin tone won’t make you look younger; in fact, it can make your features appear harsher and your face more tired. Instead of dyeing your whole head black, consider adding a few light highlights around your face. This will brighten your complexion and soften your overall look.

Bangs that do not fit the face

Very short bangs are a bold but tricky choice — and they don’t suit everyone. If you want to avoid making your face look too open or tired, opt for a style where the bangs slightly graze your eyebrows. It’s also essential to consider your face shape. The best approach? Consult a professional stylist instead of experimenting on your own.

A hairdresser. Photo: Freepik

Too much hair fixing spray

Yes, fixing it is necessary. However, if you pour too much spray on your hair, it will look artificial and make you look older. No one wants to look like someone from the '80s. Instead, use light sprays or powders to add volume — they hold, but won't leave residue. Be sure to keep the can at least 15 cm away.

