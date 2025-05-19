Fashionable blonde from France — hair looks natural and very stylish

A girl dyes her hair. Photo: Freepik

Paris is a city where women seem to know something that others are only trying to understand. Their style is a mystery: it seems to be nothing special, but for some reason, it is impossible to take your eyes off them. Thus, loud maximalism is coming back into fashion again — the style of a true Parisian woman remains timeless. People want to imitate it again and again, including in hair color.

What hair color should be done in 2025?

The secret is simplicity. Parisian women never look as if they have been preparing for a night out for several hours. There is a slight negligence in their looks, which surprisingly looks very stylish. And this applies not only to clothes, but also to makeup and hairstyles. They hardly ever wear foundation, rarely do complicated styling, but always look irresistible.

Parisian blonde. Photo from Instagram

One of the main beauty tricks of French women this season is dyeing, which is called "Parisian blonde". The idea is simple: the hair should look like it has been kissed by the sun, rather than worked on by an expensive stylist. No clear transition, no total blonde with frequent tinting of the roots. Everything is as natural as possible.

The main feature of the "Parisian blonde" is a smooth stretching of the color, which does not start from the roots, but closer to the middle of the length. The roots themselves remain in their natural shade, so your hair will look well-groomed for longer, and you can postpone visits to the salon for several months.

Trendy hair color. Photo from Instagram

This dyeing is suitable for almost everyone, except for those with very dark hair. If your natural color is brown or chestnut, the stylist can lighten your hair in caramel-honey tones. And if you are blonde, then the ends can simply be tinted in a lighter, warm shade. It is important that the color remains soft, warm, and lively — no cold artificiality.

But even if the dyeing looks very natural, don't forget: it still affects the hair structure. So be sure to use regenerating masks and thermal protection when you dry or straighten your hair. Because a true Parisian woman is not only about style, but also about taking care of herself. And that's what makes her look like real magic.

