The most seductive hair shade of this season — the choice of fashion stars

A girl with blond hair. Photo: Freepik

Dark blonde is a hair color that you fall in love with at first sight. Not bright, not flashy, but always noticeable. It's like that trench coat that goes with everything — it discreetly emphasizes style and adds charm. This shade is the choice of women who know the value of naturalness and want to look well-groomed without being theatrical.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

Why you should try dark blonde

It is an ideal option for those who want to change something, but not radically. Dark blonde is a soft transition from light to dark or vice versa. It does not require bleaching "to white", so the hair remains healthy and the result looks as natural as possible.

This shade is a true master of disguise. First grey hair? It will disappear in a deep, layered color. Dry skin or redness? The right tone will make your face look softer and warmer. It is ideal for skin with a peach, golden, or olive undertone, but there are also cool options for "snow queens".

Dark blonde hair. Photo from Instagram

Unlike light chestnut, which is more of a brown color, dark blonde gently plays between gold, honey, and deep wheat. It is sometimes called "dirty blonde", but it sounds much rougher than it looks — in reality, it is simply rich, deep, and delicate.

To get this color, it is not necessary to bleach your hair to white. If you are blonde, it is enough to do a tint. For brunettes, it's better to go to the goal gradually — several sessions with a master will give the best effect and preserve the quality of the hair.

Blonde for dark hair. Photo from Instagram

Dark blonde does not require any special sacrifices. Shampoo for dyed hair, preferably with vitamin B3, chamomile conditioner, a minimum of hot styling, and your color will shine for weeks. It is not necessary to use "purple shampoos", like platinum blondes — this shade does not turn yellow, but becomes even softer over time.

Dark blonde is about balance: between warm and cold, between flashy and discreet, between trend and timeless classics. In the spring-summer 2025 season, when trends are changing at lightning speed, this shade remains on top.

Earlier, we wrote about the trendy hair procedure that even the stars do.

We also reported on the hair shade that would surprise everyone.