Everyone wants this hair procedure, but not everyone is allowed

Steaming is the new trend in hair care. Although it sounds like something complicated, the procedure is actually very simple and effective. It leaves hair shiny, soft, and manageable. But, as with any beauty ritual, there are nuances.

What is it anyway?

Steaming is when the hair is treated with warm, moist air. The steam opens the cuticles, and the hair "absorbs" the nutrients from the mask or conditioner better. It is especially useful for dry and brittle hair — it becomes more elastic and less split.

For whom is it suitable?

The effect is most noticeable on hair with low porosity. This is when water is not immediately absorbed into the strands but remains on the surface. If your hair takes a long time to dry after a shower, this is the case.

There is even a simple home test: take a clean, dry strand and throw it into a glass of water. If it floats, it has low porosity. If it immediately sinks to the bottom, it has high porosity.

How the new hair procedure works in the salon

Wash your hair with a deeply cleansing shampoo. A mask or conditioner is applied. They are placed under a special machine that lets in wet steam (5-60 minutes, depending on the needs). Then rinse everything off and style your hair.

After the procedure, your curls look like you've just stepped out of a shampoo advert. But the effect doesn't last forever: for some, it lasts for a few days, for others, up to two weeks. It all depends on the condition of your hair.

Who should refrain from doing so

If your hair is thin or quickly becoming greasy, it's better not to take any chances. Excessive moisture will only aggravate the situation. Also, you should not steam your hair if you have problems with your scalp or are pregnant — then it is better to consult a doctor.

