Simple tips for shiny and healthy hair — what you should know

Nice hair. Photo: Freepik

Are you in a bad mood because your hair looks dull, breaks, and sticks out in different directions? It's often not because of bad genetics, but because of improper care. But everything can be changed with a little attention and self-love.

Novyny.LIVE will share some effective tips that are easy to implement in your daily routine.

Advertisement

Hair care at home

Wash your head

The frequency of washing is an individual matter. If skin on your scalp is oily, wash more often, but choose a mild shampoo. The main thing is not to use hot water, because it dries the skin and harms the hair. It is better to choose water at room temperature.

Do not ignore the head massage

Add a few minutes to your wash by doing a light massage with your fingers. It is not only pleasant, but also improves blood circulation. Your hair will thank you and grow more actively.

A girl braids her hair. Photo: Freepik

Hairdryer, curling iron, flat iron — only with thermal protection

No one is forcing you to walk around with a wet head, but if you do style your hair, it should be done with protective products. This way, your hair won't turn into straw.

Do not touch your hair when it is wet

Wet hair is like thin paper. Combing it is like cutting through water with a knife. Waiting until it dries is the best solution. Also, don't forget that you need to comb your hair properly. Don't pull from the roots right away. Start from the bottom and gradually work your way up — this way, you won't tear your hair and create unnecessary problems for yourself.

Air conditioning

Its place is on the lengths of the hair and the ends. Apply it, spread it with your fingers or a wide comb, rinse it off with cool water, and that's it, your hair is like silk.

A girl puts air conditioning on her hair. Photo: Freepik

A mask is not a luxury, but a necessity

At least once a week (preferably twice in winter), give your hair a dose of care. You can keep the mask on for 10 minutes, but if you have time, take your time, the effect will be even better.

The bottom line is simple: hair loves tenderness. You don't need millions for jars — it's enough to wash it properly, not to abuse it with hot tools, and sometimes treat it with a mask. And the result will not be long in coming.

Earlier, we wrote about what you shouldn't do with your hair before bed.

We also talked about washing your hair twice — whether it's useful or not.