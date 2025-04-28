The evening habit that causes hair loss — don't do it

A girl with luxurious hair. Photo: Freepik

Hair loss can start when you don't expect it, and it's not always due to stress or the change of seasons. There is one habit that seems completely innocent, but is actually harming your hair every night.

The Daily Express told us more about it.

What bad hair habit should you know about?

We're talking about sleeping with wet hair. Experts say that this is a real crime against your hair. Hair at this point is weak, like a thin thread that can easily be torn. When you go to bed with wet hair, you essentially leave it unprotected.

All the moisture, along with natural oils, goes straight into the pillow. And the pillow at this point becomes a sponge that sucks the life force out of your hair. The result is brittleness, split ends, and dryness. And also itchy scalp and dullness.

Wet hair. Photo: Freepik

And that's not all. A damp pillow is an ideal place for bacteria and fungi to grow. Yes, they can live in a pillow for years, even after washing. And then there's tinea, dandruff, and dermatitis. Not a pleasant prospect, right?

So, if you like to take a shower before bed, but don't want to see the "dandelion effect" on your head in the mirror every morning, wear a shower cap. Or, if you do get your hair wet, try to dry it.

A woman looks at her hair. Photo: Freepik

Drying naturally is the best way to go. Just give your hair time to dry on its own. But if you're running out of time, take a hairdryer, set it to the lowest temperature, and keep it away from your head so as not to dry out your skin.

And there's a little beauty life hack: silk pillowcases. They allow your hair to glide, not get tangled and broken. And don't forget about thermal protection before the hairdryer and indelible care afterwards — it's like armor for your hair.

