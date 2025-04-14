Spring trends in hair dyeing — what will replace blonde

A girl gets her hair dyed. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the time when you want changes, but not necessarily drastic ones. Sometimes it's enough to just update your hair color to feel completely different. This season, stylists have already made it clear that it's not bright experiments that are in fashion, but shades that look natural, delicate, and expensive.

RBC-Ukraine writes about it.

Advertisement

What hair colors are in trend this spring

Milk tea was the first on the radar. Yes, that's what it's called, and it sounds beautiful, doesn't it? Imagine light, soft hair with a slight cold undertone, which looks very calm but not boring. This color does not shout, but whispers: "I know what suits me". It looks best on a light brown or light brown base. And the main feature is that there are no sharp transitions, everything is smooth, like the dawn. It's perfect for those who want a change, but without drama.

Milk chocolate. Photo from Instagram

And if you want a little more mood and courage, then you should pay attention to the shade of cherry cola. This is a rich, dark red with warm notes that immediately makes the look deeper.

Bright shade of hair. Photo from Instagram

It was chosen by Dua Lipa and other fashionistas for a reason, because it looks expensive, playful, and a little nostalgic, like from the 2000s, but without kitsch. And, interestingly, this color is now breaking records on TikTok, which is another sign that it's time to update your look.

So if you've been wanting to make a change for a long time but didn't know where to start, the new hair color may be just the thing to make you feel like yourself, only a little bit newer.

Earlier, we wrote about what hair color is especially suitable for brown eyes.

We also told you how to maintain good volume after washing your hair.